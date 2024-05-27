Xavier Legette workout clip leaves Carolina Panthers fans salivating
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette has a lot of promise. The athletically gifted wide receiver is not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination, but the Carolina Panthers feel like they have the right environment to ensure he becomes a legitimate star.
The Panthers were high on Legette during their pre-draft assessments. They spent considerable time with the player and made it clear he'd be high on their list of possibilities if available. Dan Morgan had enough conviction to take matters into his own hands in pursuit of bringing him into the fold.
With the New England Patriots ready to make their move for Legette, the Panthers struck a deal to move up one spot and take the wideout at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This guaranteed his services and also provided Morgan with the luxury of a fifth-year option if he met specific targets.
Carolina Panthers could have something special with Xavier Legette
Legette is putting in the hard yards. He's heard the criticism around certain areas of his game that need refinement. The former South Carolina star is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to become a dominant force that quarterback Bryce Young can depend upon long-term.
This isn't just transpiring in the facility. Legette's work ethic came across with fans across social media when a video surfaced of the wideout spending time working with specialist coaches. It was a short clip, but the explosiveness in which he is moving only whets the appetite further heading into his rookie campaign.
It's hard not to root for Legette. He's authentic, personable, and driven. The Panthers were enamored with him during their assessments due to these qualities. There is a long way to go, but the early signs are encouraging nonetheless.
Head coach Dave Canales should have plenty of ideas on how best to utilize Legette's skill set while he develops other areas of his game. According to those in attendance throughout organized team activities, the pass-catcher has been deployed in multiple alignments and even taken carries out of the backfield. So there is a clear intent to get creative that was sorely lacking under previous coaching staffs.
There's a growing belief that the Panthers might have something special with Legette. It'll be fascinating to see how he performs when the pads go on and when reps come his way during the preseason. This should provide the Panthers and their long-suffering support with a broader indication of what he could potentially accomplish right out of the gate.
This is one of many videos posted during the offseason that have fans salivating at the prospect of seeing Legette in a competitive setting. The athleticism is absolutely off the charts. He's also willing to do whatever it takes to improve and repay the faith shown in him by Carolina's front office.
Despite being a first-round selection, Legette is taking nothing for granted. That is the correct attitude to have - especially considering every rookie has to prove themselves no matter where they were taken.
Hopefully, this can lead to an immediate upturn in production. If Legette exceeds expectations, the sky's the limit.