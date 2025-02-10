Potential Panthers free-agent target got way more expensive in Super Bowl LIX

The Carolina Panthers will prioritize defensive reinforcements after a lackluster campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit. It just got a lot tougher to sign a potential free-agent acquisition following his starring performance in the Super Bowl.

Dan Morgan took accountability for the team's defensive failings in 2024. The general manager didn't provide Evero with enough starting quality or sufficient depth, opting to spend lavish resources on offense to get a genuine evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young. That cannot continue if the Panthers want to enter the NFC South championship picture next time around.

Focusing on defense and being aggressive to find the upgrades needed is critical. This begins on the front seven, which was way below standards overall despite some encouraging flashes from the edge-rushing tandem of Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.

Although Clowney and Wonnum performed well over the second half of 2024, the Panthers cannot settle. Morgan needs to find another dynamic pass-rushing threat or two via free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. That won't be easy (or cheap), but it's an attainable objective all the same.

Carolina Panthers need to find another explosive pass-rusher in 2025

Josh Sweat is someone high on the shortlist of most Panthers fans and with good reason. He's an explosive force capable of wreaking havoc when early momentum is generated. That proved accurate during a dazzling Super Bowl display to help the Philadelphia Eagles overrun the Kansas City Chiefs to a dominant victory.

Sweat was relentless from start to finish. He finished with 2.5 sacks, six tackles, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. Philadelphia's defensive front seven took over proceedings, making things difficult for Patrick Mahomes and forcing the accomplished signal-caller into uncharacteristic mistakes.

It also cemented the money Sweat is likely to command in free agency. The Eagles would like to run it back everyone, but that's not feasible unless some significant compromises are reached. What general manager Howie Roseman must figure out is which players are more replaceable than others.

If the Eagles let Sweat test the market, he'll generate significant interest. The Panthers would be foolish not to inquire. It might be out of their price range, but they have to try.

Just how much Sweat will get is anyone's guess. Spotract projects the former fourth-round pick out of Florida State to get around $18.8 million per season on a three-year, $56.46 million deal. That would place him 10th among outside linebackers around the league, which seems fair.

This is a deep draft class for edge rushers. They are unknown quantities at the next level. However, they are a lot cheaper. That could be the route Morgan goes down with nine selections at his disposal.

That said, the Panthers have an opportunity to progress next season with the right recruitment. Money is tight until sacrifices are made. But Morgan should have enough to make a big splash similar to the acquisition of offensive lineman Robert Hunt during his first offseason at the helm.

The Panthers are also a more attractive destination these days. There is stability at long last. Bryce Young's improvement when reinstalled into the starting lineup is another strong selling point during discussions.

That might not be enough, especially if Sweat generates interest from a team with legitimate chances of contending right now. And the price has only gone up thanks to his pass-rushing masterclass on the grandest stage of all.

