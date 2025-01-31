Potential Panthers free-agent target proclaimed as sure-fire steal by NFL analyst

The Carolina Panthers need to fix their defense this offseason. There is no more room for half-measures or penny-pinching. Dan Morgan must rectify his defensive negligence and give each position group an urgent makeover.

Money is relatively tight right now. However, one NFL analyst believes there could be a bargain available who just so happens to have previous links to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Carolina's problems on Evero's 3-4 defensive front were well-documented. Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown being ruled out for the entire campaign after just one game was a crippling blow. This unit didn't have the right talent or depth to compensate for such a significant absence.

The regression was notable and frustrating in equal measure. Carolina conceded 179.8 rushing yards per game — more than 30 yards higher than the next worst team. They were bullied no matter the opposition, piling unnecessary pressure on the linebackers and secondary along the way.

Morgan focused his primary financial investments on the offensive line during his first offseason at the helm. That paid off for the Panthers, but it came at the expense of their woeful defense.

Carolina Panthers could get a potential bargain with D.J. Jones

Addressing the defensive trenches is crucial. Alex Kay from the Bleacher Report named Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones as someone who represents a potential steal for someone in free agency. This is thanks in no small part to his run-stopping ability and willingness to clog up space for others to do damage.

"It's not easy to find hefty defensive tackles who can stuff the run for a budget price. Teams will have to overlook some of [D.J.] Jones' negative qualities—missing tackles has long been a concern with Jones and that issue continued to plague him last season—but the good still clearly outweighs the bad when it comes to his contributions. For contenders looking to clog up the middle and slow down runners such as Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, Jones could be the perfect free-agent pickup. He won't break the bank and adds another big body to the defensive trenches to help contain the elite backs who have been dominating the postseason." Alex Kay

Evero and Jones know each other well. They spent time working together on the Broncos, so there's a sense of familiarity that shouldn't be completely dismissed.

The Panthers allowed Evero to bring in several of his former players previously. Very few have worked out, so it remains to be seen whether the coordinator will be given the same leeway this time around.

Jones filled a major need for the Panthers. They are desperate for more productive run defenders. He's a stout force to move off the block and can absorb double-teams with relative comfort. That's something that cannot be said of anyone who manned spots on Carolina's front three this season.

Much will depend on the money involved and how much interest there is in Jones if Denver lets him test the market. Evero's connection to the player might tip the scales in Carolina's favor, but Morgan's already stated he won't be overpaying for talent given the draft assets at his disposal.

But if the Panthers can get Jones for what they believe is a good deal, the benefits are obvious.

