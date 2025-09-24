Predicting the Panthers' next five games after 1-2 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets - Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Channel: FOX

Another winnable game awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. It's not a gimme by any stretch of the imagination, but a four-game unbeaten run in this scenario would put confidence at levels not seen since the glory days of the mid-2010s.

The New York Jets stand in their way. It's been an indifferent start for the AFC East club as head coach Aaron Glenn seeks to instill a winning mindset in the squad. This will also represent an opportunity for Steve Wilks to exact revenge on his former employers.

Wilks galvanized a demoralized squad after Matt Rhule's firing. He almost got them into the playoffs when all hope seemed lost. However, in David Tepper's infinite wisdom, he opted for Frank Reich instead.

That stung both Wilks and the fan base. And it was a grave error in judgment that left the Panthers in a hole they are only just beginning to get out of.

The Jets will be striving to get a win for Wilks. It's a challenge they must be ready for, which all starts by controlling the clock against a decent-looking defensive front.

Prediction: Win (5-2)

If they can do that, the Panthers will be right there at the end.

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills - Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

All good things must come to an end.

If the Panthers racked up five consecutive wins, it would be the stuff of dreams. Fans remain skeptical despite their outstanding showing against the Atlanta Falcons, but it's not impossible by any means.

They will be taking on several teams projected to have top-10 draft picks over the next month. That won't be the case when the Buffalo Bills visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 8.

The Bills are Super Bowl favorites for a reason. They have a well-balanced roster at the peak of their powers. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen looks primed for another NFL MVP run, and running back James Cook can completely take over a game if early momentum is generated.

It's been so near yet so far for the Bills in recent years, but this time feels different. Everyone is focused and ready to get over the hump. If the Panthers aren't ready to meet fire with fire, it could be a long afternoon at the office.

Prediction: Loss (5-3)

This could be a step too far for the Panthers at this stage of their development. However, being 5-3 at the midseason point would be nothing short of fantastic, especially considering how bleak things appeared after the opening fortnight.

