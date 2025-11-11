Predicting the Panthers' next four games after embarrassing Saints loss

The Carolina Panthers came crashing back down to earth in typical fashion during their disastrous Week 10 loss against the New Orleans Saints. They got complacent and paid a heavy price, so this should serve as a wake-up call to head coach Dave Canales' squad moving forward.

Fans got a gut punch, but all hope is not lost. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also lost, so they didn't lose any further ground in the NFC South title race. However, the Panthers are about to embark on a crucial stretch of contests that will likely define their 2025 outlook.

With this in mind, we took a look at how Carolina might fare over the next four games at 5-5 with its fortunes hanging in the balance.

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after embarrassing Saints loss

Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 16

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Channel: FOX

Another divisional test awaits the Panthers this weekend. The Atlanta Falcons will be out for revenge after getting shut out by Carolina earlier in the campaign. They now also have a clear blueprint for effectively restricting Canales' offense.

You never know which Falcons team will show up. They are also coming back from a long international trip that ended in defeat, so the Panthers will never get a better chance to bounce back immediately.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (6-5)

Carolina Panthers at 49ers - Week 12

Date: Monday, November 24

Time: 8.15 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Channel: ESPN

The Panthers' only prime-time game of the season sees them take on the San Francisco 49ers. They were humbled by the Los Angeles Rams last time, so they'll be aiming to get back on track at the earliest opportunity.

Carolina is not without a chance in this one. The Niners are vulnerable, so this might come down to whether Canales can match Kyle Shanahan's coaching prowess.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (6-6)

Carolina Panthers vs. LA Rams - Week 13

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

This is arguably the Panthers' most formidable remaining challenge. The Rams are quietly going under the radar to become a genuine Super Bowl force. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, and Puka Nacau remains one of the league's most devastating wide receivers.

Couple this with their young defense and a strong rushing attack, and this looks like a tall order for the Panthers.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (6-7)

Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 14

Time: 4.25 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Channel: FOX

The Panthers will have revenge on their minds in this one. They didn't take the Saints seriously in Week 10, and it cost them. Players and coaches won't be doing the same this time, and Canales will be demanding a strong response.

New Orleans is struggling, but it had the correct formula to beat the Panthers. They will once again attempt to put the game in quarterback Bryce Young's hands, so the signal-caller has to deliver.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (7-7)