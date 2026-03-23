Rams expert tells Panthers fans what to expect from Nick Hampton

The Carolina Panthers caused a massive splash by signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a megabucks deal hours into the NFL's legal tampering window. Another addition to the depth chart went largely unnoticed, but it could also be important.

Carolina recently confirmed the signing of Nick Hampton, who spent the first three seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Rams. He's not played much regular-season football, but one team expert believes a fresh start might be the springboard he needs to galvanize his career.

Nobody is expecting miracles from Hampton. The Panthers have Phillips, Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II, and Princely Umanmielen leading the charge. However, if the 2023 fifth-round pick can embrace a new environment, a rotational role is well within his capabilities.

Nick Hampton needed a fresh start, and the Carolina Panthers provided it

Bret Suter of Ramblin' Fan outlined precisely what the Panthers should expect from Hampton. The writer thought the player fell victim to the numbers game in Los Angeles, but if Carolina gives a legitimate chance to shine, there could be some untapped potential left.

"Unfortunately for him, he competed with Byron Young for playing time. In 2024, LA added Jared Verse. The rapid ascension of those two standouts left very little playing time for LA's remaining edge rushers. Hampton hails from Appalachian State and dominated lesser competition. But acclimating to the NFL has been a slow process.

"A fresh start will serve him well. He brings plenty of experience with him and has the opportunity to earn a spot in the Panthers' rotation. Hampton simply needs the work, and Carolina is perfectly poised to give it to him."

It's not costing the Panthers much to find out one way or another. They are well-stocked at edge rusher, and could even add another during the 2026 NFL Draft if the right opportunity arises. Hampton will be hungry to impress, but the competition for places is fierce.

Being stuck behind forces such as Young and Verse hindered his progress. Hampton probably learned a lot in Los Angeles, but there wasn't much chance of getting another deal.

Now, it's about embracing the next stop. And though he might be pretty far down the pecking order in Carolina, to begin with, he clearly sees this as the sort of fit that can bring an upturn in reps.

If it doesn't work out, the Panthers can move on without much fanfare attached. But if Hampton can capitalize on a different challenge within a scheme he's already familiar with, he could end up being a pleasant surprise.

Time will tell on all fronts...