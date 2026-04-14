Ranking the Panthers’ ideal safety fits as 2026 NFL Draft pressure builds

Tre'von Moehrig is one of the better safeties in the NFL when it comes to playing a specific role for the Carolina Panthers' defense. But Ejiro Evero's unit needs more.

Drafted as a free safety in 2021, Moehrig has developed into a box defender who excels against the run and in short zones. Now, general manager Dan Morgan must find a different type of safety altogether in the NFL Draft.

The Panthers lack a playmaker at free safety. They haven't had a defender with high-end ball skills, range, plus-athleticism, and interchangeable skill sets that fit what Evero does in coverage rotations and disguises.

With that in mind, let's examine this safety class by ranking the best fits for the Panthers.

Realistic safety prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

Honorable mention: Jakobe Thomas, Miami Hurricanes

Jakobe Thomas has rarely been discussed during the pre-draft process, but he was the defender who scored on a pick-six against Ohio State in the college football playoffs. His passion and competitive fire stand out when he makes plays, which could enamor him to the Panthers' brass.

Thomas plays with football intelligence to read, trigger, and attack ball carriers or pass-catchers in space from depth. Paired with special teams ability, he can play any safety role he is asked.

No. 7 - VJ Payne, Kansas State Wildcats

VJ Payne is as versatile as they come, starting 42 games throughout his college career. That has come in handy by playing in various roles for defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman as a single-high, split defender, big nickel, or in the box.

Payne is a good tackler with excellent size and athleticism, showcasing the ability to stay matched with tight ends from off coverage and close the gap to assert himself at the catch point.

No. 6 - Bud Clark, TCU Horned Frogs

Bud Clark is one of many older prospects in this year's draft class, which fans must get comfortable with at this point in the process. In the grand scheme of things, age concerns will not be a problem come gameday. His versatility will stand out to many, including the Panthers, with his big nickel and single-high abilities.

Furthermore, 15 interceptions since 2022 will raise eyebrows, paired with the legitimate range and route pattern recognition. While Clark doesn't have the play strength to be a valuable run defender at the moment, he has the energy to thrive in run support.

No. 5 - Kamari Ramsey, USC Trojans

Versatility is the name of the game for these remaining safeties. Kamari Ramsey is another one with nickel and single-high ability, who fits perfectly in Cover 3 systems that will ask him to disguise, read, and react to what the offense and concepts are giving in front of him.

Ramsey plays with good eye discipline and effective transitions, allowing him to track the ball well to either side of the field. He also plays with good mirroring skills to match up with opposing slot receivers and tight ends. This is someone to watch at No. 83 overall.

No. 4 - Genesis Smith, Arizona Wildcats

I might be higher on Genesis Smith than the consensus. He is not the best tackler in space, but no one should call him scared to tackle. His overaggressiveness and technique are inconsistent and lack control, which is coachable with further turning.

Smith has the size to match up with tight ends in the slot. He also boasts the long strides to play sideline to sideline while closing the gap between him and the pass-catcher or ball carrier in space to be a true center-field safety.

No. 3 - Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

Zakee Wheatley is another older prospect in this draft class, but he is comfortably one of my favorite players at safety across the board. This is a defender who plays with quality athleticism, a great trigger downhill to make physical tackles in the run game, take-on ability in run support, and the range and ball skills to be a depth defender in coverage.

Wheatley projects as a potential trade-up or down target at either No. 51 or No. 83 overall.

No. 2 - A.J. Haulcy, LSU Tigers

This is one prospect who is likely higher on the Panthers' board than people looking in from the outside. He's a bit old school, which Morgan can appreciate, with the amount of pop he plays with in the pads, combined with excellent play recognition skills and the range to be a valuable over-the-top defender in an NFL secondary.

If there is a safety to watch for the second round, A.J. Haulcy is that guy.

No. 1 - Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks

Arguably, every fan's favorite player at No. 19 overall.

Dylan Thieneman is a hybrid defender who fits the Vic Fangio-like system that Evero deploys to a tee. He can play the deep middle, robber, nickel, single-high, or the low-hole, making him another fun chess piece to pair with Moehrig.

Thieneman may not have had a pre-draft visit with the Panthers yet, but he likely won't need one given the tape and his standout ability. The All-American safety is a diverse scheme with elite ball skills and range to play boundary to boundary with little to no issues. Whether he'll be around at No. 19 is another matter.