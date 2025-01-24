Re-grading the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft class after two seasons

Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR

Jonathan Mingo came into the Carolina Panthers with the physical tools needed to be successful. The wide receiver came highly recommended. It turned out to be fool's gold once again.

Mingo got plenty of involvement during his rookie season. The former Ole Miss star struggled as a route technician and made costly individual mistakes. It was one calamity after another and the Panthers weren't going to wait around on the off chance he turned things around.

A new regime had different ideas. Xavier Legette was taken in the first round. Dan Morgan also found an undrafted gem in Jalen Coker. Both surged above Mingo on the depth chart and the writing was on the wall.

Morgan had seen enough. With the Panthers struggling and the trade deadline approaching, the general manager shipped Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. The fact this was seen as good compensation showed just how much the wideout failed to meet expectations.

Things didn't get much better for Mingo in Dallas. He was targeted just 16 times, bringing in five receptions for 46 receiving yards. With a new head coach coming into the fold, a rousing effort is needed to turn the tide.

Draft Grade: F

This was a terrible pick when there was plenty of meat left on the bone. Morgan worked miracles to get what he did for Mingo, who faces a bleak future without substantial growth in the coming months.

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

This was the highlight of the 2023 NFL Draft by a considerable margin. The Panthers felt like they were in a position to drop in a quarterback and take off. They thought the time to strike had arrived, making a daring trade to No. 1 overall for their pick of prospects.

Everyone had an opinion. Everyone had a favorite. In the end, the Panthers went with quarterback Bryce Young following their comprehensive assessments.

Young's first year was a disaster. This was a toxic environment for any player to develop. The performances weren't good enough, the coaching staff had no clue how to develop the Heisman Trophy winner, and his confidence dipped considerably.

The introduction of head coach Dave Canales brought fresh optimism. When the same problems emerged over the first two games of 2024, the Panthers took drastic action. Young was benched in favor of Andy Dalton with his prospects in tatters.

Things look a lot different now. Young responded well to the setback. He used his time away from the spotlight to learn, grow, and gain back the swagger that saw him take college football by storm. When the time came for another shot, he seized it with both hands.

Draft Grade: B+

Young is not the finished product just yet, but he's on the right track at long last. If the signal-caller can pick up where he left off in 2025, the Panthers have a franchise-caliber presence on their hands.

