Re-grading the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class after one season

Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB

Round No. 2 | No. 46 overall

The Carolina Panthers thought Jonathon Brooks was worth trading up to acquire in the second round. There were significant injury red flags after the running back tore his ACL, but those in power felt he'd be able to make a lasting long-term contribution.

Carolina gave Brooks all the time he needed to recuperate. It was a long road back to practice for the backfield threat. His hard work was rewarded with activation onto the roster before the Panthers' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brooks was brought along gradually. He got minimal involvement over the opening two games. Unfortunately for the rookie, this newly acquired momentum came screeching to an abrupt halt at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Texas standout went down on his first carry with a non-contact injury. There were grave fears that something serious was afoot. These were confirmed when Brooks was diagnosed with another torn ACL on the same leg he'd spent a year rehabilitating.

Original draft grade: B+

Midseason draft grade: Incomplete

Draft grade after Year 1: C

This is a devastating blow. Brooks now faces another prolonged recovery period and might not be seen again in 2026. The Panthers' decision to extend Chuba Hubbard helped soften the disappointment, but general manager Dan Morgan needs to find another backfield threat if Miles Sanders is made a salary-cap casualty as expected.

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Round No. 1 | No. 32 overall

Xavier Legette was always the Panthers' top priority. They became enamored with the wide receiver's personality and skill set during the evaluation process. This was enough for general manager Dan Morgan to move up one spot and guarantee his services to close out the first round.

Legette is a physically imposing receiver. However, there were concerns about his lack of college production aside from his final season and how long it would take to pick things up in the pros. After an up-and-down first campaign, the jury is still out.

It's not been a complete dud from Legette's standpoint. He's creating separation quickly and has proven to shake off bad plays when they arrive. The former South Carolina standout has a significant amount of hard work ahead, but these are positive traits to build upon.

The biggest problem with Legette centers on ball security. There have been several critical drops throughout the campaign. It quickly became an ongoing frustration, although it hasn't stopped quarterback Bryce Young from looking in his direction.

Original draft grade: B+

Midseason draft grade: A

Draft grade after Year 1: B

This season was a steep learning curve for Legette. He's a hard worker, so it would be a surprise if improvements didn't arrive. Whether it's enough to reach his first-round billing in the coming years remains to be seen.

