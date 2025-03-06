Reported D.K. Metcalf asking price pours cold water on Carolina Panthers pursuit

One doesn't have to look far for wide receiver help this offseason. Several intriguing free agents are set to hit the market. Some notable names have already been released ahead of time. A select few with proven production are looking to seal trades away from their current employers.

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a legitimate difference-maker to help quarterback Bryce Young. Dan Morgan must prioritize the defense looking at how Ejiro Evero's unit performed in 2024. But if he can get a true No. 1 wideout to put alongside Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker, the better their chances will be.

D.K. Metcalf was the latest high-profile receiver to find himself on the trade block. The gifted pass-catcher wants a fresh challenge away from the Seattle Seahawks and they are willing to entertain offers. His previous connection to Dave Canales from their time together with the NFC West club left fans dreaming of a daring raid for the Ole Miss product.

The Panthers won't be alone in coveting Metcalf. He reportedly wants to join a contender, so those in power would need to prove they can make a monumental leap next season into NFC South title consideration once a compensation package was agreed upon.

Reported D.K. Metcalf trade asking price seems to rich for the Carolina Panthers

That's another potential stumbling block if Dianna Russini from The Athletic's report is any indication. The respected insider revealed that the Seahawks are looking for first and third-round selections for Metcalf. Not only this, but the wideout is seeking around $30 million per year on an extension that would have to arrive once the trade is confirmed.

This throws cold water on the Panthers' potential interest. They are not giving up the No. 8 pick for Metcalf. They could throw their 2026 first-rounder in there, but that represents risky business considering their outlook next season remains precarious. Perhaps a compromise could be reached involving a player like Legette, although giving up on the former first-round pick after one season seems unlikely.

Teams with better chances of contending with a low-end first-round pick might see the selection as expendable in pursuit of landing Metcalf. There are also ways to structure the contract to ease the initial financial burden. Good teams stay good by working the salary cap to their advantage.

It's a tall order for the Panthers. They'd be wise to try, especially considering Morgan's close relationship with Seahawks general manager John Schneider. It might not come to anything more if a middle ground cannot be found, but they have to inquire at the very least.

Metcalf would change everything for Carolina's offense. It gives Young a game-changing outside threat for the first time in his pro career. He'd instantly become the primary focus of opposing protection schemes, leaving more space underneath for Thielen, Coker, and Legette to do damage.

Players like Metcalf don't tend to become available in their prime. Sections of the fanbase are clamoring for Carolina to do everything in its power to get him to the organization. But as is typically the case where the NFL is concerned, the business side makes it difficult.

It's mouthwatering to think about. Just don't expect it to go much further.

