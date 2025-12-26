Rico Dowdle has one million reasons to propel Panthers' playoff push

One of the biggest positives behind the Carolina Panthers' surge to the top of the NFC South this season is their rushing attack. And this doesn't happen without the supreme contribution of free-agent signing Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle took over lead-back duties when Chuba Hubbard got hurt and outperformed his teammate during a sensational few weeks as the bell-cow option. Things have evened out in terms of involvement between the two in recent weeks, but the former South Carolina standout remains an integral part of head coach Dave Canales' offensive game plan.

And a strong effort to finish the season won't just help Carolina's quest for the playoffs and a first NFC South championship in a decade, it'll also earn the veteran a ton of money along the way.

Rico Dowdle is chasing a big incentive over Carolina Panthers' final two games

Dowdle currently sits on 1,280 yards from scrimmage in 15 games — nine of which he's started. The dual-threat weapon needs 70 more to trigger the $1 million incentives bonus in his contract. Still, Chris Wassel of Sports Illustrated questioned whether he would reach this milestone versus the vaunted Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 17.

"This looked all but signed, sealed, and delivered after that Atlanta overtime win almost six weeks ago. However, [Rico] Dowdle has not come close to the century mark since. In those four games, Dowdle has had fewer than 20 touches three times. With Chuba Hubbard getting the ball a bit more as mostly a 1B option, that has eaten into Dowdle's touches. Seattle's run defense ranks first in yards per carry and third in yards allowed. Yes, the Rams racked up 581 yards but only 124 rushing. The Seahawks give up a mere 94.1 yards a contest. Given how the yards have stacked up, this could be far from automatic on Sunday." Chris Wassel

It would be surprising if Dowdle didn't get to the magic 1,350 yards from scrimmage over the next two games. He's all about putting the team's best interests first, but the Asheville native will no doubt be aware of the financial implications in the coming weeks.

Of course, Dowdle has much more than a $1 million bonus on the line. The Panthers signed him to a one-year deal, and he's done more than enough for an extended stay. However, general manager Dan Morgan has a lot of money tied to Hubbard, so he could be reluctant to pay up if Jonathon Brooks makes a triumphant return from a second torn ACL.

Time will tell on all fronts. But if the Panthers let Dowdle test the open market, it won't take long for interest to arrive.