Rico Dowdle injury update gives Panthers fans the spark they needed

It's becoming crystal clear that the Carolina Panthers will only go as far as running back Rico Dowdle takes them this season. That would have been hard to predict before the campaign, but quarterback Bryce Young's ongoing frailties make it a fact until further notice.

This is also why the Panthers are proceeding with extreme caution with Dowdle from week to week during practices. The former South Carolina standout is dealing with a quad injury that has kept him out of the last two games. It's clearly bothering him, but he doesn't want to sit out and lose the exceptional momentum generated since getting lead-back responsibilities.

There was again concern among the fan base when Dowdle missed Wednesday's practice as preparations for Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons gathered pace. He returned on a limited basis on Thursday, and the Panthers have declared the backfield force as all systems go for a pivotal contest versus divisional opposition.

Carolina Panthers need Rico Dowdle firing on all cylinders to beat the Falcons

Dowdle might be healthy enough to participate, but the New Orleans Saints provided other teams with a blueprint for restricting his influence. They came up with creative ways to stifle him in the backfield and plug running lanes. Carolina had no answer, and that won't have gone unnoticed by the Falcons as part of their planning for the clash.

The free-agent signing gained just 30 rushing yards and one touchdown from 10 carries when the Panthers shut out Atlanta in Week 3, but he was still playing a secondary role behind Chuba Hubbard then. Things look different now, and he'll be tasked with setting the tone in an attempt to take the heat off Young.

He might not be at 100 percent. Still, that's not going to stop Dowdle from approaching every carry with aggression, purpose, and physicality. He won't be second-guessing himself, and head coach Dave Canales should make the required adjustments after Carolina's brutal reality check last time out.

The Panthers cannot let this turn into a shootout. They need to control the clock and frustrate the Falcons. They can do that by firmly establishing the run, and Dowdle is the key cog that makes everything tick.

Canales and his staff were right to take things slowly in practice with Dowdle. They know he'll show up on game days, so putting him under any unnecessary strain wouldn't have been wise. And given how difficult life is for Hubbard right now, his performance will be integral to any success that comes Carolina's way.

The ongoing injury management is something fans should monitor, but Dowdle can put those fears to rest with a dominant display at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.