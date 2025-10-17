Rico Dowdle shuts down Panthers' backfield drama with message that says it all

The Carolina Panthers are getting healthier. This raises competition for places, but it's a nice problem for head coach Dave Canales to have after weathering a fierce storm earlier in the campaign.

There are some fascinating dynamics for Panthers fans to monitor. This bears special significance in the running back room, which took a seismic shift over the last fortnight thanks to the exceptional emergence of Rico Dowdle.

When Chuba Hubbard was forced to miss Carolina's game against the Miami Dolphins, Dowdle picked up the slack en route to more than 200 rushing yards. He followed this up by breaking the franchise record for yards from scrimmage versus his old employer, the Dallas Cowboys.

Rico Dowdle wants Carolina Panthers' rushing attack to dominate, no matter who starts

Hubbard looks set to return this weekend against the New York Jets. Speculation is rampant about who'll get the lion's share of touches, but Dowdle isn't interested. He cares about the team first, and the former South Carolina standout is confident this 1-2 punch in the backfield alongside quarterback Bryce Young can set the tone needed.

"It don't really matter who's starting, just a matter about going out there, getting a win and executing and then as long as we all getting the ball and things like that and it's helping the team win, so it really don't matter. You get into that rhythm with the flow of the game, but the way I think we'll do it, I don't think it'll be hard to get into a rhythm at all, especially the way those guys blocking up front." Rico Dowdle via Panthers.com

This is precisely why this new tandem is going to flourish. Dowdle and Hubbard have the mentality needed to split reps. They are not bothered too much about individual accomplishments or notoriety. All that matters is the Panthers continuing their emergence into a surprise package. Nothing more, nothing less.

It will probably be more balanced in Week 7. Hubbard has missed some time, and Dowdle is riding on the crest of a wave. That should be all Canales needed to rotate the two. And if the previous understudy gets more involvement, there should be no complaints from anybody.

Canales stated almost immediately after taking the job in 2024 that he wanted the Panthers to be a run-first team. It's taken time, but the gifted play-caller now has the tools to achieve this objective.

Dowdle and Hubbard are a dynamic tandem. Carolina's offensive line is dominant. Run the ball and stop the run. Everything else will take care of itself.