Robert Hunt just affirmed what Panthers fans have been screaming for months

The Carolina Panthers overcame the odds once again to stun the Los Angeles Rams before their bye week. It was a stark contrast to how they performed on Monday Night Football, and a sensational triumph was another example of how far this franchise has come under head coach Dave Canales.

It was a hard-fought contest that quickly became more competitive than people expected. It came down to a few defining plays down the stretch, and arguably the most significant one of all came courtesy of Carolina's talisman.

Derrick Brown was nothing short of sensational, not for the first time this season. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman is rapidly becoming one of the league's most prolific interior disruptors, which was put on full display to overwhelm the Rams almost from start to finish. And he capped off another marvelous display with a forced fumble on Matthew Stafford that was scooped up by edge rusher D.J. Wonnum.

Robert Hunt said what Carolina Panthers have been screaming about Derrick Brown

This is precisely what Brown brings. He's an elite-level performer who lives for the big moments. When the Panthers need a play, he comes up with the goods. And if the same trend continues, the former Auburn standout could be in line for more individual accolades when the campaign concludes.

Injured offensive lineman Robert Hunt echoed what Panthers fans have been screaming for months. Brown is playing like an All-Pro, and one could make a strong case for him being the NFL's best interior defender right now.

Considering the attention Brown gets from opposing protection schemes, the frequency with which he makes dominant plays is astonishing. He can move the pile despite constantly absorbing double or even triple teams. The 2020 first-round pick's awareness of play development is first-class, matched by unrelenting strength and incredible quickness for a man his size. That's a dangerous combination.

Brown was sorely missed last season when he suffered a serious knee injury in Carolina's opening game that ruled him out for the entire campaign. There were slight doubts about whether the complication would affect his performance upon his return, but the player quickly alleviated those concerns.

If he keeps this up over Carolina's final four games after the bye, he'll be in strong contention for the first All-Pro honor of his flourishing career. The Panthers have benefited from a lot of exceptional defensive linemen over the years, and Brown is the latest one-man wrecking crew who's taken the league by storm.

And he's just getting started.