Shockwaves hit the NFC playoff picture after Panthers stun the Rams

The 2025 Carolina Panthers season can best be compared to a roller coaster ride. There were plenty of ups, but also downs. Look no further than their win over the Green Bay Packers and decisive loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past Monday. At 6-6, the Panthers faced off against the Los Angeles Rams, a team many are picking to win Super Bowl 60 at the end of the season. But nobody told the Panthers that.

On Sunday, the Panthers defeated the Rams 31-28 to secure their seventh win of the season. The Panthers ended Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's interception-less streak after throwing 28 consecutive touchdown passes. Not only that, but the Panthers' defense helped seal the upset win by forcing Stafford to fumble as he helped march the offense down the field.

But plenty of credit deserves to go to Bryce Young, who helped put the Panthers ahead late on a 43-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Young completed 15-of-20 pass attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, with the Panthers at 7-6, fans are wondering where things stand in terms of their playoff standing. Well, we have you covered.

NFL Playoff Picture right now: Panthers still on outside looking in despite upset win over Rams

Here is what the NFC playoff picture looks like after the early slate of games on Sunday.

Seed Team Record No. 1 Chicago Bears 9-3 No. 2 Los Angeles Rams 9-3 No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles 8-4 No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5 No. 5 Seattle Seahawks 8-3 No. 6 Green Bay Packers 8-3-1 No. 7 San Francisco 49ers 9-4

If the playoffs started today, here is what the first round playoff matchups would look like (the Bears would have a bye due to having the best record in the NFC):

(No. 2) Los Angeles Rams vs. (No. 7) San Francisco 49ers

(No. 3) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (No. 6) Green Bay Packers

(No. 4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (No. 5) Seattle Seahawks

Even though the Panthers are 7-6, they currently sit in the No. 10 spot in the conference, behind the No. 8 Detroit Lions (7-5) and No. 9 Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1). Given that the Panthers have one more loss than both teams, that's why they sit so far back. But, they should get an assist, as the Lions and Cowboys face off this upcoming Thursday.

But perhaps the easiest path for the Panthers is to steal the division away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 7-5 on the season. The Buccaneers aren't playing as well as they were early in the season due in part to the number of injuries they are dealing with. Interestingly enough, the Panthers could take first place in the division, as they face the Buccaneers in Weeks 16 and 18. In Week 15, the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints and in Week 17, face the Seahawks.

The Panthers simply need to play consistent football the rest of the way after their bye next week. If they can do so, they have a good chance of grabbing a playoff spot.