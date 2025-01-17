Sam Franklin Jr. and 4 Panthers fan favorites who might not be back in 2025

After so much turnover across the Carolina Panthers throughout David Tepper's ownership, it's nice to have some stability. That's not the case for everybody, including some popular roster figures with uncertain futures.

Tepper's been quick to ring the changes previously. He went through head coaches like old socks. Dan Morgan was his third permanent general manager. But after being encouraged by the progress made by head coach Dave Canales, the billionaire hedge fund manager is willing to give the project time.

This is a refreshing change of pace, especially since Tepper's days of meddling in the football operation are gone (for now). If those in power want things to stay that way, navigating an important offseason effectively is crucial.

Morgan and his staff are currently deciding the fate of free agents. They are identifying potential additions who could help the Panthers progress further. Scouts are running the rule over 2025 NFL Draft prospects before the pivotal assessment process.

It's an interesting time for the team's long-suffering support, who are more hopeful than ever. That might not include some fan favorites, but it's a small price to pay for progress.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers fan favorites who might not be back in 2025. We'll start with safety and special teams ace Sam Franklin Jr.

Carolina Panthers fan favorites who might not be back in 2025

Sam Franklin Jr. - Carolina Panthers S

Every team needs elite special team performers to thrive. It's an overlooked yet integral part of the game that can often be the difference between winning and losing. Almost every franchise that hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy has an outstanding special teams unit to call upon.

Sam Franklin Jr. doesn't offer much to the defensive rotation. There's a big enough sample size to confirm that as reality where the former undrafted free agent out of Temple is concerned. However, the defensive back managed to carve out a niche for himself as an explosive special teamer — a tone-setter who doesn't back down from any challenge.

Franklin wowed Dave Canales with his vibrant positivity and relentless attitude on the field. He has obvious deficiencies, but he's never found wanting for effort. This is exactly the sort of culture the head coach is trying to build with the Carolina Panthers.

Fans took Franklin to their hearts. He's always looking for smoke rather than running away from it. There weren't many who showed legitimate fight last season when all hope seemed lost. But he always stepped up to the plate.

Although he's out of contract and might not return, expect something satisfactory to get worked out before things get more complicated.