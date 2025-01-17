Sam Franklin Jr. and 4 Panthers fan favorites who might not be back in 2025

Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers P

Johnny Hekker is a popular figure among the fanbase and in the locker room. The Carolina Panthers punter is one of the greatest at his craft in modern history. But with the player out of contract and looking for an extension, his situation is precarious.

Hekker is still performing relatively well. He got more action over the first half of the season rather than the second. He got Pro Bowl consideration and even a couple of All-Pro votes as a result of his efforts. He'll also be 35 years old when the 2025 campaign begins.

The Panthers are looking to go younger everywhere. Morgan wants to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs in free agency. Hekker could have a couple more good years left before riding off into the sunset, but Carolina could take this opportunity to hit the reset button across the specialist positions.

Eddy Pineiro is also seeking another deal, which probably won't arrive after an inconsistent campaign from the kicker. Long-snapper J.J. Jansen is still going strong, so a contract will be on the table if he wants it.

Hekker lies somewhere in the middle. The Panthers could bring him back, but they could just as easily go with a younger alternative with a longer-term upside.

It's a fine line.

Shaq Thompson - Carolina Panthers LB

Shaq Thompson is one of two remaining players from the Panthers' incredible 15-1 season and Super Bowl appearance in 2015. The linebacker was merely a rookie then. Now, he's an experienced presence and a respected leader within the locker room.

It's hard to imagine a world where Thompson isn't part of the Panthers. He's become synonymous with the franchise for a decade, learning what it takes to perform, communicate, and lead from the likes of Thomas Davis Sr. and Luke Kuechly early in his career. This is a responsibility he took seriously, becoming a constant through some turbulent waters and highlighting his importance to the organization amid ever-changing times.

Thompson still feels like he's got a few good years left before hanging up his cleats for good. However, he's currently recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is the second time in as many years that his campaign's been cut short.

The former first-round pick out of Washington's been incredibly loyal to Carolina throughout his career. He's taken pay cuts to ease the team's salary-cap burden and is always putting others' needs ahead of his own. Dan Morgan could decide to reward this with another short-term deal.

That's not guaranteed. So it will be interesting to see what the Panthers decide to do with Thompson when push comes to shove.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis