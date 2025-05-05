Shocking Tetairoa McMillan rookie prediction has Panthers fans buzzing

Big things are expected of Tetairoa McMillan as a rookie. The Carolina Panthers placed a large wager on the wide receiver becoming a genuine No. 1 option for quarterback Bryce Young. That would change absolutely everything for an offense that made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024.

The Panthers ignored some of the top defensive prospects to select McMillan at No. 8 overall. Those in power believe he's got the unique attributes that can take Carolina's passing game up a notch. The college production speaks for itself. If he can bring this through to the pros, it's all systems go.

Analyst projects Tetairoa McMillan to have instant impact on the Carolina Panthers

Add Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports to the list of analysts who believe McMillan's impression on the Panthers will be immediate. He ranked the wideout at No. 3 on his list of impactful rookies in 2025 with only Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty ahead of him. He also thought learning from two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen would be a major asset to his early development.

"The Panthers have to "replace" 124 targets from their 2024 team, and, heck, all of them might go to [Tetairoa] McMillan as a rookie. While he's not spectacular in any area, he has a large, 6-4, 215-pound frame capable of snagging passes that appear to be well outside his vicinity. Learning route-running nuances from Adam Thielen won't hurt, either. All McMillan did as the clear-cut No. 1 last season at Arizona after Jacob Cowing left for the NFL was catch 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the pro-ready game to be instant impact with what suddenly appeared to be an ascending Bryce Young late in 2024 campaign." Chris Trapasso

All this praise heading McMillan's way comes with increased expectations. He's a top-10 pick, so the Panthers and their long-suffering fan base are expecting an immediate return on this investment. The former Arizona standout is confident he can reach a high bar sooner rather than later. But he'll have a big target on his back in pursuit of imposing himself in a professional environment.

The Panthers have other weapons such as Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jimmy Horn Jr. However, for this offense to thrive and for Young to flourish, the onus is on McMillan to become a dynamic weapon capable of taking over games when early momentum is generated.

There is a lot to like about the skills McMillan brings to the table. He's a relaxed guy who exudes self-confidence. Having this sort of playmaker is something the Panthers haven't had for years. Taking advantage of it is crucial.

If everything goes according to or better than anticipated, NFL superstardom beckons for McMillan. And it might happen right away.

