Shy Tuttle and 4 Carolina Panthers playing their way off the team in 2025

It's been another underwhelming season for the Carolina Panthers. There was hope things could progress effectively under the new regime. However, it didn't take many games to figure out this latest rebuilding project would take much longer.

Dave Canales' squad showed signs of life over a five-game stretch before their Week 15 clash with the Dallas Cowboys. They ran some serious Super Bowl contenders extremely close despite not getting over the line. Unfortunately, their reverse to the NFC East outfit last weekend highlighted the hard work ahead for general manager Dan Morgan this offseason.

The Panthers are playing for pride and little else over their remaining three regular-season engagements. That doesn't mean the players can switch off, especially those with their respective futures under a cloud.

This is a constant evaluation. Morgan has a good idea of where things stand right now. Players looking for a reprieve don't have long to alter perceptions. For some, it's already too late.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers playing their way off the team in 2025. We'll start with inconsistent defensive lineman Shy Tuttle.

Carolina Panthers playing their way off the team in 2025

Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL

Nobody could excuse Shy Tuttle for lacking effort. The defensive lineman acquired in 2023 free agency has a high motor and always gives his all. Unfortunately, the consistency is nowhere near the level anticipated.

Tuttle is not a nose tackle. Why defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero moved forward with the veteran as his anchor in 2024 is anyone's guess. He cannot attract enough attention and struggles to get off blocks. That's a dangerous combination without Pro Bowl-caliber performer Derrick Brown to depend upon.

The former Tennessee standout's abysmal run-blocking grade of 31.8 from Pro Football Focus ranks 204th out of 214 interior defensive linemen. The Panthers can save $6.5 million on their salary cap next season by releasing Tuttle with a post-June 1 designation. That seems realistic unless there's a monumental turnaround in the coming weeks.