South Carolina prospect who dominated NFL Combine should now be on Panthers' radar

The Carolina Panthers will soon deliberate their findings from what's been another fascinating NFL Scouting Combine. While some prospects opted to skip workouts and focus on the interviews, others competed with fellow draft hopefuls and saw their respective stocks soar along the way.

Nick Emmanwori was one of them. His performance and measurables won't have gone unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan when one considers the desperate need for defensive reinforcements before competitive action resumes.

One couldn't have been anything other than impressed by the South Carolina safety. Emmanwori has NFL-ready size and length. He brings a level of physicality and explosiveness that was sorely lacking on Carolina's backend last season. This also represents a significant need for the Panthers looking at their current predicament.

Only undrafted free agent Demani Richardson is under contract in 2025. Morgan revealed that veteran mainstay Xavier Woods is going to test the market. Nick Scott and Jordan Fuller were underwhelming and won't return. Sam Franklin Jr. could be extended, but this would be for his special teams production rather than any major significance to the defensive rotation.

Nick Emmanwori should be on Carolina Panthers' radar after NFL Scouting Combine effort

Going after one of the top free agents will be considered. Morgan must also find a productive presence via the college ranks. Fortunately for the Panthers, they have nine selections at their disposal.

Emmanwori confirmed his status as a first-round pick with a dazzling display of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive back blazed a trail in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.38 seconds. His vertical jump of 43 inches was another strong example of his strength. The 82 production score he received ranked first among all performing safeties.

There's no doubt Emmanwori will be a first-round pick. Where he'll be taken is more difficult to predict. Carolina probably won't consider him at No. 8 overall. But if the Panthers can find a trade-down partner, selecting him becomes more realistic.

That's something Morgan is considering for the right offer. Suitable interest must arrive from elsewhere, but acquiring more picks to drop down the pecking order is a legitimate possibility depending on how the draft board shakes out.

That's for the future. For now, those in power would be wise to examine Emmanwori in greater detail throughout the assessment process.

What's important for prospects at this time of year is whether their testing matches the tape. Emmanwori passed his NFL Scouting Combine challenge with flying colors. This reflects his dominance with the Gamecocks, racking up 244 tackles and six interceptions throughout his three-year college career — two of which went for touchdowns.

Evero's defense needs an injection of energy and vigor. Experience will help enormously, but the benefits of acquiring a fearless enforcer such as Emmanwori are there for all to see.

Emmanwori is projected to go in the 10-to-20 range. Safeties don't tend to get top-10 consideration due to positional value. That doesn't make them any less important, but quarterbacks, edge rushers, offensive linemen, wide receivers, and cornerbacks tend to get priority.

That means someone is going to get a steal where Emmanwori is concerned. Whether that's the Panthers or not hasn't been determined.

