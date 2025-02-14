Stay or go? Examining every Carolina Panthers free agent on offense in 2025

Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB

Andy Dalton played a huge role for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. While his on-field production wasn't great, the veteran quarterback's influence behind the scenes was extremely beneficial.

Dalton believes he can be a starter. The Panthers gave him that chance in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders, which bore fruit with an impressive victory on the road. Things steadily regressed after that, and an unfortunate car accident resulted in Bryce Young getting another shot.

The rest is history. But instead of sulking, Dalton resumed his role of mentor and tutor to Young in pursuit of getting the signal-caller back on track. This received significant praise from the coaches and the former No. 1 overall pick.

Stay or go? Stay

Dalton enters free agency with his future hanging in the balance. He'd probably like the opportunity to fight for a starting job elsewhere. If nothing arrives, the Panthers should re-sign him to maintain continuity around Young.

Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE

Ian Thomas is one of the team's longest-serving players. The veteran tight end is a popular figure in the locker room, but he's almost always flattered to deceive.

Thomas was given a huge opportunity in 2020. The Panthers surged him to No. 1 on the tight end depth chart after letting Greg Olsen walk in free agency. Matt Rhule and his staff were confident. It didn't take long to realize it wasn't going to work out.

The former fourth-round pick struggled to make an impact in the passing game. Thomas gradually decreased his role to a blocking specialist and suffered injury problems. Many thought he'd be made surplus to requirements after his rookie deal, but the Panthers extended him with a decent salary attached.

Stay or go? Go

That was eyebrow-raising, to say the least. Thomas couldn't repay this faith and another trip to injured reserve ended his 2024 campaign ahead of time. There is no chance Carolina extends him this time around.

David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR

David Moore has the trust of head coach Dave Canales. They've worked together at three different teams including the Panthers. The play-caller knows he's dependable and won't ever let the team down. That proved to be the case once again in 2024.

Moore was nothing more than a rotational option, especially after undrafted free agent Jalen Coker came to the fore quicker than expected. There were flashes of genuine quality, but the consistency took a slight dip compared to his usual standards.

The former seventh-round selection brought in just 56.1 percent of his targets. Moore's passer rating when targeted was a modest 92.1 and his 64.0 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 77th out of 98 qualifying receivers.

Stay or go? Go

Carolina will likely strengthen its receiving corps to improve Young's chances of further progress next season. Moore's status could go either way, but it would be surprising if the Panthers retained him all things considered.

Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL

Every team needs a player like Brady Christensen. He's a solid professional capable of playing every position along the offensive line. The Panthers needed this from the former third-round selection throughout the season.

Christensen was relegated to a backup role following the arrivals of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. When Austin Corbett tore his bicep, he got the chance to start at the center spot and did relatively well. His versatility went against him after that.

The BYU product was forced to the blindside when Ikem Ekwonu missed time. Cade Mays became the new starting center and kept the job. When the starting left tackle came back, Christensen went to the fringes once again.

Stay or go? Go

It would be surprising if Christensen didn't attract interest from elsewhere in free agency. He's already declared a willingness to start fresh and take the best offer for himself and his family. The Panthers will attempt to keep him, but the lineman will probably take his chances elsewhere.