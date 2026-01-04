Stephon Gilmore said what Panthers fans were screaming about Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers are relying on the Atlanta Falcons to get them into the playoffs after they were beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. It wasn't the primary cause of their demise, but abysmal officiating throughout the game did them no favors.

One of the most contentious talking points centered on an offensive pass interference call against wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, which negated a significant downfield gain when momentum was in short supply for Carolina. He was accused of using excessive force to get off the press, which drew the fury of fans and analysts alike. And unbelievably, this wasn't even the most egregious call at Raymond James Stadium.

Head coach Dave Canales didn't want to blame Carolina's defeat on the officials. He probably knew the league would be watching his comments closely and ready to impose a hefty fine if he spoke out of turn. However, one only has to look at the reactions of those who've played the game at the highest level to see the faults.

Stephon Gilmore echoed Carolina Panthers fans' thoughts on Tetairoa McMillan flag

Former Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore was among them. He's generally on the side of defensive backs, given his accomplished playing career as one of the league's best shutdown presences once upon a time. Even so, he thought McMillan did nothing wrong despite having a critical catch brought back.

Yeah normally i say they be calling some crazy stuff on dbs but u can’t call this opi it’s within five yards. https://t.co/MgYmKrLNj3 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 4, 2026

The referee analysts have been doing everything to vindicate this decision, but it doesn't wash. McMillan was barely off the line of scrimmage when contact was made. If this sort of thing is getting called, what chance will wide receivers have against cornerbacks in press? There would be a flag on every play.

There is nothing the Panthers can do about it now. They dug themselves into an early hole and couldn't claw their way out down the stretch. While the officiating fell well short of the required standard, the performance in a high-stakes situation wasn't good enough overall.

Would things have been different if McMillan's catch stood? Maybe. Maybe not. But the Panthers spurned two massive opportunities to clinch the NFC South. And if the Falcons don't get one over on the New Orleans Saints, they'll only have themselves to blame.

Regardless of how things go from here, the Panthers have a superstar on their hands in McMillan. He's been a revelation this season, breaking the franchise record for first-year receiving yards previously held by Kelvin Benjamin. It would be a travesty if he didn't win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he could go down as a Carolina great if this is just the start of things to come.

And no amount of inept officiating will change that.