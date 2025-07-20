The story of how "Keep Pounding" came to be the Panthers' rallying cry

Keep Pounding is embedded into the Carolina Panthers' franchise fabric. And there is one man responsible.

This forms the makeup of everything in Carolina. The message got lost during the Matt Rhule era, but general manager Dan Morgan has set about restoring it. Pride and passion are returning where once there was nothing but misery and abject disappointment. And this all centers around Keep Pounding.

It's much more than a motivational catchphrase. It's a story of pushing forward no matter what adversity you're facing, and to tackle everything with the same mindset, no matter the circumstances attached.

Keep Pounding is embedded in Carolina Panthers' fabric thanks to Sam Mills

Sam Mills is the primary reason why Keep Pounding remains at the forefront. The diminutive linebacker went from an undrafted free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player, but the slogan didn't emerge until he entered the coaching ranks in Carolina.

Mills was well on his way to becoming a future NFL head coach. That was until he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of intestinal cancer and given just months to live.

The coach kept working, He kept fighting. He kept pounding.

This culminated in a locker room address before a playoff game. Mills left his mark, despite clearly feeling the effects of his cancer treatment. He was plowing forward no matter what, and he wanted every player taking the field to do the same.

"When I found out I had cancer, there were two things I could do: quit or Keep Pounding. I'm a fighter. I kept pounding. You're fighters, too. Keep Pounding!" Sam Mills via Panthers.com

And Keep Pounding was born.

It stands the test of time to this day. The Keep Pounding chant was adopted by fans. The Keep Pounding drum bangs before every home game at Bank of America Stadium. The message is clear, and it's taken on by every Panthers fan going through their day-to-day lives.

There are examples of Mills' ongoing influence everywhere despite losing his fight with cancer in 2005. His statue is outside Bank of America Stadium. His place in the Hall of Honor. And his iconic No. 51 is the only jersey number that's ever been retired by the Panthers.

Morgan played for the Panthers when Mills was coaching. He knows how important the Keep Pounding mantra is and how it became so integral to the franchise's ethos. It's a message he carries with him every day, and others are following suit once more.

Mills' legacy was lasting, both on and off the field. His determination when all hope seemed lost is something those around at the time will never forget. It's also being passed through generations, forever living in organizational folklore.

Keep Pounding is so much more than a catchy selling point. It's a way of life.

