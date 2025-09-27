Surging Panthers rookie is making noise every fan needs to hear about

Every year, one rookie seems to announce himself early. For the Carolina Panthers, that moment may have arrived in Week 3.

Carolina's win over the Atlanta Falcons was significant for the team as a whole. Their first victory of the season, their first statement of 2025. But buried in the box score was a debut that should have fans paying close attention.

Second-round pick Nic Scourton notched his first career start, playing a season-high 56 defensive snaps and recording his first two NFL pressures along with two stops.

Carolina Panthers need more from Nic Scourton amid injury concerns

The stat line wasn’t crazy. However, the performance was a step forward, and his head coach made sure people took notice. When asked about his rookie class, Panthers head coach Dave Canales singled out one player by name.

“Yeah, I’m really just proud of the way they’re developing and they’re working,” Canales said. “I think about just picking one guy, Nic Scourton, who really just, he works his butt off in practice. And he gives everything he has, he’s taking the coaching and the principles. And is it perfect? No. But he learns lessons and he continues to stack lessons.”

Canales went on to highlight Scourton’s growing trust with the coaching staff, calling his approach an example of how young players are supposed to earn roles.

Scourton himself echoed that message after the win, saying his focus has always been on the daily work.

“I practice hard. I work hard because I feel like that’s where you get better and that’s how it translates,” he said. “The transition from the NFL to college is a lot, and I’m just trying to keep those same habits and standards that I had in college that made me a good player.”

Scourton came close against Atlanta, nearly bringing down the quarterback on multiple occasions. And if his words are any indication, he won’t be satisfied until it happens.

“I’m itching. I’m itching real hard. I’m like feeding for it,” he admitted. “But I got to go out there and rush better and maximize my opportunity.”

The Panthers’ defensive performance was dominant, but it was also a glimpse of what could come if their young core continues to grow. For Scourton, the pieces are in place: the trust of his coach, the work ethic to earn more snaps, and the hunger to turn pressures into sacks.

He may not have the headline stat yet, but the breakout feels inevitable. Make sure to keep an eye out for Scourton in Week 4, with D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II ruled out.

