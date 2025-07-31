Taylor Moton opens up on Panthers contract uncertainty (and fans feel every word)

The Carolina Panthers have achieved almost nothing since Taylor Moton joined the franchise. But amid all the doom and gloom, the stud right tackle emerged as a beacon of positivity and consistency in equal measure.

And now, the realization that this could potentially be his last year in Carolina is starting to hit home.

Moton is entering the final year of his deal. He didn't get an early extension or a contract restructure. He is the team's highest salary-cap hit by a considerable margin at $31.34 million. But the Panthers' decision-makers seem happy to adopt a wait-and-see approach before deciding on further action.

The former second-round pick has been an iron man throughout his career. Moton is among the league's most underrated edge protectors and has emerged as a quiet locker room leader whom others look to for inspiration. He's also developed a close connection to the city and the fan base, so it was no surprise to see the lineman get emotional when discussing his contract uncertainty in front of the media.

Taylor Moton gets emotional when discussing Carolina Panthers' future

Moton made his desire clear. He wants a new deal from the Panthers. However, if this is going to be his last campaign at Bank of America Stadium, the Western Michigan product will do everything in his power to go out with a bang.

"I've had some of my best years here in Carolina. I know I haven't won, but the city, being a Panther, means a lot to me. It's crazy, you don't know. Obviously, I want the years to continue, but if it's my last year here, I want it to be my best year. I want it to be the offensive line's best year, the offensive unit's best year, the team's best year. Do whatever I can to help us be our best yet, so I'm a little emotional about it." Taylor Moton

Moton missed games for the first time in his career last season. While he stated that there are no issues with his knees, the Panthers also know he'll be 31 years old in August with a lot of tread on the tires. And considering Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis are treating the football operation like a business, they are approaching it with caution.

If Moton puts a consistent run of games together and keeps performing to a high standard, extending him is a no-brainer. But with the Panthers boasting the league's most expensive offensive line already, coupled with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu also looking for a lucrative extension, it puts the franchise in a predicament.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold. Moton was the embodiment of everything good attached to the franchise through some dark days, but it's an increasingly precarious situation.

