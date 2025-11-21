Taylor Moton said what the NFL is scared to admit about Bryce Young

Bryce Young has had his fair share of skeptics throughout a turbulent three-year journey with the Carolina Panthers. But one thing that could never be questioned throughout all the criticism is his toughness.

Young might be listed at 5-foot-10, but he's got the heart of a lion. There is a fierce resolve within the signal-caller, which only increased during his rocky ride that saw him benched once upon a time. Things look a lot rosier now, but this relentless drive remains.

That was evident once again during Young's sensational performance against the Atlanta Falcons. He broke the franchise record for passing yards and led another game-winning drive. He also did this after rehurting his ankle, not skipping a beat and surging his team to another memorable triumph.

Taylor Moton highlighted what Bryce Young means to Carolina Panthers' locker room

This sort of determination hasn't gone unnoticed in the locker room. Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton was among those who highlighted what Young means to the locker room. And when the franchise player fights through adversity with supreme focus, others willingly follow.

"He's a tough guy, no doubt. I feel like he's been tough, but he definitely showed his toughness this past weekend. I'm happy he's able to come back in and finish the game for us, because I love playing with him. We went to business. He just has a laser focus about him. He's very in his zone, his flow state, whatever that is, and he just came in, we went right back to work, and led us to a victory. I was excited to see him come back for sure." Taylor Moton via Panthers.com

Even though Young is an easy target for some in the media, he's never lost the belief of his teammates. It's not been easy; far from it. However, the Heisman Trophy winner has come out of the other end smiling, and the Panthers are in a much better position as a result.

The Panthers are playing meaningful games at the business end of the campaign. They are a young, ascending squad who are learning and growing together. Head coach Dave Canales' innovative teachings and boundless enthusiasm have established the correct culture. Even if Carolina doesn't quite make the playoffs, the future looks incredibly bright.

Young is a big part of that. He's a driving force, evolving on the field and emerging as a focal point of Carolina's leadership behind the scenes. He's been the guy everywhere — from high school at Mater Dei to the Crimson Tide before becoming the No. 1 pick in 2023. But make no mistake; he is not satisfied by any stretch of the imagination.

He's just getting started, and Young is dragging his teammates along for the ride.