Tee Higgins and 4 marquee free agents the Carolina Panthers could target in 2025

The Carolina Panthers have continuity and optimism heading into the offseason. Dan Morgan must build on this with an aggressive mindset when free agency hits.

Morgan is up against it financially right now. Things look better than in previous years, but freeing up additional funds would be beneficial. The opportunity to progress has arrived. Taking advantage of this is critical.

The Panthers need to maximize the rest of Bryce Young's rookie contract. He looked like a potential franchise-caliber presence under center over the second half of 2024. Building around his talent heading into Year 3 of his professional career can help Carolina enter the wild-card discussion if those currently on the books also enhance their skills.

Carolina made a couple of big-time signings in free agency last year. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were acquired to fortify the offensive line. These investments paid off handsomely, so Morgan could decide to swing for the fences again.

With this in mind, here are some marquee free agents the Panthers could sign in 2025. We'll begin with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Marquee free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Tee Higgins

The Carolina Panthers must find Bryce Young a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver this offseason. That won't be cheap if Dan Morgan goes down the free agency route.

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker both flashed promise as rookies and should improve with another offseason in the same scheme. Adam Thielen is giving it another year and is another savvy route runner with dependable hands for Young to depend upon.

That's not enough. The Panthers need a pass-catcher capable of taking over games. That's among Morgan's biggest priorities this offseason, but he cannot let this come at the expense of defensive reinforcements when push comes to shove.

Tee Higgins will be the most coveted free agent on the market if the Cincinnati Bengals let things get that far. It will be difficult to keep him around considering the need to pay fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase. The Panthers and countless other teams around the league will be monitoring developments closely.

Young's resurgence makes Carolina an attractive destination for offensive playmakers looking for a fresh challenge. Higgins would instantly become his go-to target in the passing game. However, so much interest in the former Clemson star would result in a bidding war for his services.

That could drive the price up to around $30 million per season on his next deal. That might be too rich for the Panthers, but they have to try.