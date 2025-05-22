Tension builds as Panthers insider sends warning shot to Ja'Tavion Sanders

The stakes have been raised for everyone across the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2025 campaign. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales worked immensely hard to increase competition through free-agent signings and a decent draft haul. Anyone not pulling their weight will be exposed quickly.

And one Panthers insider believes the pressure has been turned up on second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who needs a strong 2025 campaign to confirm his place in the team's plans.

Sanders was the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He flashed tremendous promise as a pass-catcher, achieving more receiving yards than any Carolina tight end since Greg Olsen. This was despite being brought along gradually and seeing his influence diminish following a neck injury versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carolina Panthers insider raises the stakes for Ja'Tavion Sanders entering Year 2

Hopes are high that Sanders can continue his evolution into a legitimate long-term option in the passing game. Joe Person from The Athletic believes he can become a prominent weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, but the introduction of rookie Mitchell Evans into the fold raises urgency in no uncertain terms.

"The fourth-round pick from Texas had carved out a fairly prominent place in the passing game before landing on his neck while being tackled following a catch against the Chiefs in Week 12. Before the injury, [Ja'Tavion] Sanders five games with at least three receptions, including a six-catch effort at Washington. The Panthers re-signed veteran [Tommy] Tremble and added another tight end in the draft this year by selecting Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans in the fifth round. But Sanders is more of a receiving threat than Evans and can be a weapon for [Bryce] Young when healthy." Joe Person

The Panthers were always going to add another tight end once they decided to not bring back Ian Thomas. Evans is a well-rounded athlete who harbors lofty ambitions to make an immediate contribution in some capacity. It might take a little longer, especially if Sanders and Tommy Tremble form a productive partnership in 2025.

Sanders emerging as the clear-cut No. 1 option remains a best-case scenario for all involved. He's got the physicality, ball skills, body control, and awareness in space associated with productive pass-catching tight ends. Once the former Texas star gets a little stronger and fitter, there's nothing to suggest improvements cannot arrive.

If not, the Panthers have Tremble and Evans ready and able to pick up the slack. The gauntlet has been laid down to Sanders. It's a sink-or-swim scenario, but the flashes last season leave enough reasons for encouragement.

