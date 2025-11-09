Is Tetairoa McMillan playing today? Full injury update for Panthers WR in Week 10

Tetairoa McMillan has been a revelation for the Carolina Panthers this season. The No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft is as advertised, providing the offense with a dynamic spark in the passing game that had been sorely lacking. Still, a frustrating stumbling block has now emerged that could change everything.

McMillan was a late addition to the injury report with a hamstring injury. This flared up after Thursday's practice, and the Panthers held him out of Friday's session. The former Arizona star was listed as questionable for the contest against the New Orleans Saints, with head coach Dave Canales revealing that his issue will be monitored closely before a final decision is reached.

With the Panthers further ahead than even the brightest optimist envisaged in Year 2 under Canales' guidance, the last thing they need is for McMillan to miss time. He's the leading man in Carolina's wideout youth movement. Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, and sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. have also made plays, but there is no doubt who the alpha dog is.

Carolina Panthers are expected to have Tetairoa McMillan available in Week 10

His flair, dynamism, contested-catch prowess, and ability to make the ridiculous look routine have been evident throughout the early stages of McMillan's professional journey. Getting his touchdown numbers up is the next challenge, but all signs are pointing up for a player quickly becoming a future franchise cornerstone in Carolina.

Fans were eagerly awaiting developments regarding McMillan's status for Week 10 at Bank of America Stadium. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the gifted pass-catcher is expected to play against the Saints, barring anything unexpected in the hours leading up.

#Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, who popped up on the injury report this week with a hamstring, is expected to play on Sunday, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2025

This is a positive development, but it's still worth keeping an eye on McMillan. The opening exchanges of the game will tell fans more about how much the hamstring issue is bothering him, but there's a good chance he can make a lasting contribution if he comes through a couple of explosive routes unscathed.

All signs point to McMillan taking his place on the field. For a Panthers team looking to go two games above .500, that represents a massive plus, giving the Saints a dangerous foe to counter.

Hopefully, the Panthers can do enough to keep this hype train rolling.