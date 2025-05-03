These 5 Panthers players just got replaced (whether they know it or not)

Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB

We've already spoken about D.J. Johnson being a short-term casualty in the edge rushing room after the Carolina Panthers double-dipped on Day 2. But this bold approach could also have ramifications for Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney was Carolina's marquee arrival in 2024 free agency. A two-year deal with the promise of playing closer to home sealed the deal. Although things didn't go according to plan for Ejiro Evero's defense, the former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina became one of the very few to emerge with credit.

Clowney flashed as a pass-rusher and was consistent enough against the run as all around him crumbled. His leadership in the locker room steered the Panthers through some troubling times. This was another major positive, but speculation is rising about the veteran being released or traded before Week 1 rolls around.

That would be a mistake from the outside looking in. Clowney has one more year on his deal and would be a tremendous mentor for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen during their respective rookie transitions. But if Morgan believes disposing of him is the right thing to do, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

There are five legitimate options in the edge-rushing unit now. Something has to give, and that might be Clowney when push comes to shove.

Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR

This won't happen right away. But the Panthers have made plans to ensure they are ready to cope when Adam Thielen departs the franchise when his contract expires in 2025.

Thielen still has an important role to play next season. He's the elder statesman in a relatively inexperienced receiver room. His sharp route running and dependable hands are traits quarterback Bryce Young will lean on heavily. His leadership and ability to teach will help the likes of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Tetairoa McMillan considerably.

The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State was close to retirement this offseason. Thielen opted to give it another shot after becoming immensely encouraged by Young's growth. That represents a significant positive, but the Panthers have already placed a progressive core around the two-time Pro Bowler when he eventually calls it a day.

McMillan and Legette could be a nice outside tandem long-term. Coker thrived when called upon from the slot last season. Horn is a versatile weapon whose skills are nothing short of dynamite with the football in his hands. It's also worth remembering that Hunter Renfrow is just 29 years old.

Nobody is replacing Thielen this season. However, general manager Dan Morgan is already cementing a profitable future without the prolific pass-catcher.

