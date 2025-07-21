This Panthers starter may have just lost his job before camp even begins

The Carolina Panthers solved their one remaining conundrum before training camp when second-round pick Nic Scourton signed his rookie deal. That's incredibly positive, but it could also put one projected starter on the back foot immediately.

Scourton was waiting for more guaranteed money on his first NFL contract. He wasn't alone, with 30 of the 32 second-round selections also doing the same after Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins got every cent of their rookie deals fully guaranteed.

Once the dominoes began to fall around the league, the Panthers reached a compromise with the No. 51 overall selection's representatives. This is significant, especially considering Scourton would have been unable to participate in training camp unless he signed on the dotted line.

Patrick Jones II must match fire with fire to secure Carolina Panthers' starting spot

The Panthers are expecting big things from Scourton and fellow Day 2 pick Princely Umanmielen. Dan Morgan traded up twice to acquire the promising edge rushers, so the general manager also wants an immediate return on his investment. And based on the impression both made over Carolina's offseason program, they are more than capable of achieving this objective.

Patrick Jones II needs to match fire with fire. The free-agent signing from the Minnesota Vikings is coming off the best campaign of his professional career in Brian Flores' blitz-happy defense. Whether he can do the same in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 system is another matter.

Jones is confident his career surge in 2024, albeit with only seven sacks attached, can be the start of a more prosperous future. The Panthers were confident enough in their options to release former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney, but Evero and Dave Canales won't hesitate to put their rookies to the forefront if they outperform veterans also looking for significant playing time.

Scourton has all the athletic intangibles needed to thrive. The scheme at Texas A&M last season didn't suit his strengths, which could mean the Panthers have a genuine steal on their hands if the required improvements arrive. Umanmielen is more of a pass-rushing specialist, but the second-rounder could become a complete package with some extra refinement.

The more options Evero has, the better. His front seven was devoid of starting quality and sufficient depth last season, and the Panthers paid a heavy price. Things look more promising now, and Jones figures to be an important part of the team's plans regardless of whether he starts or not.

The fire has been lit. Scourton isn't coming for a backup spot, and the same applies to Jones. This makes the edge rushing dynamic something fans should monitor closely at training camp.

