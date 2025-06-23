This Panthers team feels different and Chuba Hubbard wants the world to see it

It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had legitimate stability. This was a big reason for their downward spiral to rock bottom throughout David Tepper's ownership, but the tide has officially turned.

Chuba Hubbard recognizes it. And he's eager for the entire world to see what the Panthers are all about next season.

The running back's seen plenty of upheaval since joining the Panthers as a fourth-round pick in 2021. A plethora of coaching changes, front-office alterations, and several rebuilds meant Hubbard and everyone else who survived the cull had to roll with the punches.

It wasn't exactly ideal. However, there is light at the end of this very dark tunnel.

Chuba Hubbard believes the best is yet to come for Carolina Panthers

Hubbard highlighted the importance of already developed chemistry and familiarity under head coach Dave Canales and his staff. It's a refreshing change of pace for the backfield force, something he believes is only going to improve further in the coming months before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Obviously, the last four years I’ve been here, it’s been a new head coach, new scheme, new system. So to build off what we had last year, which I believe was really good — and to build off that chemistry — I mean, we see it out here. Just the way we’re practicing, the way we trust each other, the way we’re communicating, it’s starting to show. Just the more we practice, the more we play, the closer we’re gonna get and the better we’re gonna get." Chuba Hubbard

Tepper ran the franchise horribly. Mistakes were made, and harsh lessons were taken on board. The billionaire hedge fund manager is giving the current project time, and the atmosphere across the organization couldn't be more positive right now.

It took time for Canales to implement his culture into the locker room. The Panthers were demoralized and down on their luck, with nowhere to go but up. When the penny finally dropped, Carolina's increased competitiveness over the second half of 2024 was there for all to witness.

Hubbard is the embodiment of everything good in Carolina. He fought back from the brink to become a core part of the team's plans. The Panthers gave him a four-year extension during the season thanks to his sterling renaissance. And there's nothing like financial security to turn the stability factor up a notch.

But this is about more than money. It's about the Panthers finding a much sounder footing for brighter fortunes. Things are finally starting to take shape, so letting this positivity unravel is simply not an option.

Hubbard will be at the forefront. And after experiencing nothing but misery since joining the Panthers, he'll be striving with everything he has to ensure this newfound optimism becomes the start of something special.

