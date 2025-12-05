This under-the-radar move might be the best thing Panthers did all year

If the Carolina Panthers are going to reach the postseason against all odds, they need the dominant running back tandem to spearhead their fortunes over the remaining four games of the campaign. And with Chuba Hubbard getting back to something like his old self, head coach Dave Canales has a legitimate 1-2 punch to benefit from.

However, the Panthers would not be in this strong position if it weren't for free-agent signing Rico Dowdle.

The urgency, aggression, and tone-setting presence lifted the Panthers when they needed it most. Dowdle provided Carolina with a ruthless attitude, and everyone fed off it. He won the RB1 job after Hubbard sustained a calf injury, and it was nothing more than he deserved.

Carolina Panthers will be counting on Rico Dowdle heavily down the stretch

General manager Dan Morgan's decision to sign Dowdle to a one-year, bargain-basement deal was a shrewd move. This was highlighted by Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports, who lauded his punishing rushing style as the perfect fit for Carolina at the right time.

"Even after a 1,000-yard season in Dallas, [Rico] Dowdle landed just a one-year deal from Carolina for what appeared to be a backup role to Chuba Hubbard. Instead, Dowdle has been one of the best back in the NFL this year. His 929 rushing yards are eighth in the NFL, and he's reaching that number at a 4.8 yards per rush average, on pace to be a career high. His physical running style has been a great fit." Zachary Pereles

Dowdle's been a revelation. The former South Carolina standout has made himself a ton of money this season, but whether that'll be with the Panthers or elsewhere is another matter.

The Panthers invested in Hubbard with a four-year extension last season. They are set to welcome back Jonathon Brooks in 2026, the forgotten second-round pick who's been seldom seen thanks to ACL injuries. Rookie fourth-rounder Trevor Etienne has also flashed, so it'll be interesting to see if something could get worked out with Dowdle.

That's for the future. For now, the Panthers have everything in front of them. Winning three of their remaining four games to make the playoffs will be a tough challenge, but confidence is high after stunning the NFL with another bombshell upset over the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Dowdle? He'll do whatever it takes to help the Panthers get over the hump. And he'll also know that a profitable end to the campaign is only going to strengthen his position when the time comes to begin contract negotiations.

That's a win-win for everyone.