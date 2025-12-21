Titans quietly send former Panthers free-agent bust packing after dismal year

The Carolina Panthers focused on the offensive trenches during general manager Dan Morgan's first offseason at the helm. Over his second recruitment period, attention turned to the defensive side of the football.

This was necessary, and the improvements represent a solid building block for the future. However, there was always going to be some collateral damage thrown in for good measure.

One of those was interior lineman Shy Tuttle, who was released with one year remaining on his deal. The seasoned veteran wasn't out of work for long, signing an agreement with the Tennessee Titans. This marked a return to where he starred in college with the Tennessee Volunteers, but it didn't take long for things to unravel.

Former Carolina Panthers veteran Shy Tuttle is now looking for work once again

And now, the Titans have sent Tuttle packing with just three games remaining of the 2025 campaign.

Tuttle was always fighting a losing battle. The Titans are a poor team. They fired head coach Brian Callahan weeks ago. They are devoid of legitimate talent, and they look on course for another high-end draft pick in 2026. But with Tennessee playing for nothing other than pride, those in power want to see what others, aside from Tuttle, can do with more responsibilities on their shoulders.

What the future holds for Tuttle is anyone's guess. He's on the waiver wire, and another team looking to bolster their defensive line depth for the playoffs could potentially bring him into the fold. It's a waiting game for the 2019 undrafted free agent, but he is now facing the very real prospect of having to watch from home before potentially getting another shot elsewhere next spring.

Tuttle harbored grand ambitions to become a focal point in Carolina in the long term. The Winston-Salem native was never suited to a 3-4 nose tackle role, constantly getting pushed off his spot and lacking the core base to become impactful against the run. Ejiro Evero kept faith with him for two seasons despite his lack of production. Morgan wasn't going to make the same mistake this time around.

A'Shawn Robinson has performed with force, poise, and controlled aggression as the team's defensive anchor this season. Derrick Brown's return from injury has also helped enormously. It's not perfect by any stretch, but things have gotten exponentially better without Tuttle.

Given how things went for Tuttle in Tennessee, the Panthers were right to go in a different direction. What the future holds for the player remains to be seen, but it'll take a monumental effort to turn his career around.