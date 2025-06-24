Panthers blew it with this free-agent signing (and fans aren’t shocked)

Among the most overlooked problems behind the Carolina Panthers' demise in recent years was their stubbornness. This bears special significance to one position group and one failed free-agent signing.

The Panthers just couldn't admit their mistake. They've paid a heavy price since, but at least the penny finally dropped this offseason.

When Ejiro Evero became defensive coordinator before the 2023 season, he immediately switched Carolina's base defense to a 3-4 formation. But they didn't have what every profitable 3-4 scheme needs.

A legitimate anchor at the nose tackle position.

Carolina Panthers finally admitted defeat on failed Shy Tuttle signing

That task went to Shy Tuttle. He joined in free agency after a spell with the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Tennessee product, he was given responsibilities that weren't suited to his size or skill set.

Tuttle was outmatched and overwhelmed. He wasn't found wanting for effort, but this wasn't a good fit. But instead of finding solutions to this obvious weak link, the Panthers stood pat.

The same problems continued in 2024. Tuttle couldn't cope. He didn't have the mass to clog up space and absorb double teams effectively. The Panthers' defense capitulated, conceding more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in NFL history.

Morgan had seen enough. He took matters into his own hands, signing Bobby Brown III in free agency and spending a fifth-round selection on Cam Jackson. Two genuine nose tackles are now on board, and the Panthers' defense is only going to go up from here.

As for Tuttle? He took a pay cut to stick around in a rotational role. That will also likely be at one of the 3-4 defensive end positions, which is where he should have been to begin with. It's also the final year of his deal, which means it might be his last in Carolina if he cannot mount a fightback of epic proportions.

In some ways, Tuttle's failure to meet expectations isn't entirely his fault. He did what the coaches asked and always gave maximum effort to no avail. It's on Evero and his staff for not adjusting accordingly when things weren't improving.

That and many other reasons are why Evero enters the 2025 campaign firmly on the hot seat. There are no excuses this time around. The personnel's improved, and the depth looks a lot better. Any more failings won't be tolerated, not when the offense looks like it could take off with a resurgent Bryce Young under center.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out. But it would be surprising if Tuttle influence didn't diminish into a bit-part role next season.

