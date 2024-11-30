Tommy Tremble and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 13 vs. Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers C
Cade Mays is going through a career renaissance. The versatile offensive lineman was brought back into the fold amid injury concerns recently. When the coaching staff allowed him to start, he grasped the opportunity with both hands.
Mays was preferred to Brady Christensen as the team's starting center once left tackle Ikem Ekwonu returned to the lineup. This was a huge confidence boost for the ex-Tennessee college star, who produced an accomplished display versus the Kansas City Chiefs to send his stock to levels not seen before.
This is nothing but positive for Mays. However, he'll get the sternest test of his blossoming credentials so far versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Carolina Panthers haven't had many answers for stud nose tackle Vita Vea since he entered the league. Mays will get plenty of help from Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, but he cannot become a weak link. This unit must hold firm and provide quarterback Bryce Young with enough time to go through his progressions.
If Mays can replicate his Week 12 production in this one, it would do his chances of an extended stay in Carolina the world of good.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn got worked over more than at any stage this season versus DeAndre Hopkins last time out. The cornerback felt he was on the wrong end of some questionable calls, so he'll be highly motivated to bounce back and continue his exceptional 2024 campaign against the Buccaneers.
Horn's been arguably Carolina's best player this season. He's a legitimate shutdown presence. The former first-round selection out of South Carolina is also proving his health, which represents the biggest positive above all else.
Another stern test awaits Horn at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. Future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans came back from injury versus the New York Giants, bringing in five receptions from six targets for 68 receiving yards. He's looking to make up for some lost time and extend his remarkable 1,000-yard season streak - something the Panthers and their best defensive back must counteract accordingly.
Evans always gets his fill when coming up against the Panthers. Whether this results in Horn shadowing the veteran remains to be seen, but it'll be mouth-watering to watch these two prolific performers collide when lined up on the same side of the field.