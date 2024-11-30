Tommy Tremble and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 13 vs. Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
Trevin Wallace is getting more playing time than most anticipated throughout his rookie campaign. The first-year linebacker was seen as a development piece who could potentially be deployed on the rotation as the campaign progressed. An unfortunate injury to Shaq Thompson thrust him into the fire almost immediately.
Wallace isn't the finished product by any stretch of the imagination. Nobody should have expected anything else so soon into his professional career. However, the third-round pick out of Kentucky is holding his own. That's a solid foundation from which to build moving forward.
The explosive presence needs to produce the goods this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wallace must make an impression versus the run, with Rachaad White and Bucky Irving capable of controlling the tempo if allowed enough space. Keeping an eye on progressive tight end Cade Otton when he goes across the middle and meeting him at the contact point is also high on his objectives.
A big performance is needed from Wallace and Josey Jewell. If they can restrict Tampa Bay's ability to move past the second level, the Panthers have a decent chance of achieving success.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young is finally starting to silence his doubters. Things looked bleak for the signal-caller after his benching earlier in the campaign. He's responded positively to adversity and is coming out on the other end smiling.
Young's improved confidence and poise have come across positively. Dave Canales is trusting him more with the schematic concepts, opening things up in the passing game and enabling the former No. 1 overall selection to flourish.
The Heisman Trophy winner is making Canales' decision easy regarding his plans at quarterback. This is Young's team until further notice, but the player's future remains precarious long-term with just six games remaining to convince those in power he's worth keeping around.
Taking his foot off the gas is not an option.
Young needs to stack good performances and build additional momentum following his sensational showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. It won't be easy against the Buccaneers, who have a top-tier defense that can cause issues if the quarterback isn't at the top of his game.
Young's got his foot back in the door. Another strong effort versus divisional opposition will only increase his chances of being the starter in 2025.