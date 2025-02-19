Tone-setting free agent projected to spearhead Panthers' defensive facelift

One of the most underrated needs for the Carolina Panthers this offseason resides on the backend of their defense. Dan Morgan will never get a better chance to give his safety unit a much-needed makeover.

The Panthers' defense was nothing short of embarrassing in 2024. Injuries to key personnel didn't help, but Morgan failed to give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero enough quality starting options or sufficient depth to be competitive. The general manager conceded this during his end-of-season media availability, so expect him to address this problem as a matter of urgency.

Carolina's safety room could be set for a huge overhaul. Xavier Woods has been an ever-present over the last three years. However, an inconsistent campaign littered with discipline issues indicates the Panthers will let the veteran take his chances elsewhere.

Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott couldn't meet expectations after reuniting with Evero and will be moved on with little fanfare attached. Sam Franklin Jr. is a core special teamer and should be extended. That doesn't solve Carolina's issues on the defensive rotation.

Going down the draft route with nine selections at Morgan's disposal is almost guaranteed. If the Panthers want to enter the NFC South championship picture in 2025, they must also find a proven performer capable of slotting into Evero's 3-4 base scheme effectively to make an immediate impression.

Carolina Panthers named most likely landing spot for Tre'von Moehrig in free agency

Matt Bowen from ESPN believes he's found the answer to that riddle.

The analyst projected Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig — ranked No. 14 among all free agents set to hit the market — as someone Carolina should acquire. Bowen thought the player's ability in coverage and versatility represented an immediate upgrade on anything the Panthers have currently.

"[Tre'von] Moehrig would bring tone-setting traits as an interchangeable safety in the Panthers' scheme. Over the past two seasons in Las Vegas, Moehrig had five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The Panthers need to upgrade all three levels of their defense this offseason -- they allowed a league-worst 6.0 yards per play -- and signing Moehrig would be a good start." Matt Bowen

Moehrig is an outstanding player. The former second-round pick is only just entering his prime at 25 years old with four seasons of solid production under his belt. For all Las Vegas' struggles in 2024, his contribution leaped forward to emerge as a shining light amid the doom and gloom.

One area where Moehrig shines above all else is against the run. The TCU product is a dominant force closer to the line of scrimmage, identifying plays developing quickly and arriving at the contact point with brute force. His 87.5 run defense grade ranked seventh among 170 qualifying safeties according to Pro Football Focus to further highlight his credentials in this area.

The defensive back is also an asset in blitz packages when the situation dictates. This sort of versatility is something Evero loves. Whether the Panthers can make Moehrig a good enough offer is the questionable part.

While Moehrig would be an outstanding addition to Carolina's woeful defense, acquiring him won't be cheap. Spotrac projects the player to command an annual salary of $15.73 million on a three-year, $47.19 million deal. That's on the expensive side considering how money is tight for the Panthers, but there are ways to structure the deal to benefit everybody.

Whether it's Moehrig or someone else, the Panthers desperately need more productivity at the safety spot. That should be among Morgan's most pressing priorities this offseason.

