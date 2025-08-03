Training camp exposes harsh reality for Panthers rookie in over his head

Fan Fest was the first chance for the Carolina Panthers to perform in front of their long-suffering support this summer. But for one rookie looking to make his way, it was a difficult evening at the office.

The Panthers are embroiled in a genuine kicking competition this offseason. Those in power didn't bring back Eddy Pineiro after an inconsistent campaign. They signed veteran journeyman Matthew Wright to take his spot, but the presence of undrafted free agent Ryan Fitzgerald also brought significant intrigue.

Fitzgerald was perhaps unfortunate not to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Florida State. The Panthers thought he could have something to offer, and a $130,000 guarantee on his rookie deal was enough to rubber-stamp his switch to Charlotte.

Ryan Fitzgerald is struggling to make Carolina Panthers kicking spot his own

It's been an up-and-down transition for Fitzgerald. He started nervously but responded well at Carolina's mandatory minicamp. The same trend has continued at training camp, so all eyes were on the kicker to see how he'd respond in a more pressurized setting.

The impression he left wasn't great. Fitzgerald missed two field goals on the regular goalposts. Conditions weren't ideal, but this is what the player must learn to cope with in pursuit of carving out a successful career for himself.

Head coach Dave Canales acknowledged that they are still finding out about their players. They decided to put some extra pressure on Fitzgerald as part of their ongoing assessments, and he wilted with the spotlight glaring.

"Missed a couple, so we're just learning more about the guys that we have. It was good to see him with the whole environment, and even right there, that situation was down 3, you know, to tie it up to go to overtime, so a little extra added pressure for that situation." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This was the most telling blow to his roster hopes yet. Most undrafted free agents are living in fine-margin situations. Fitzgerald came into the organization with a legitimate chance to start right out of the gate, but that is fading rapidly.

Consistency is key. Gaining trust is even more vital. If the Panthers aren't 100 percent convinced that Fitzgerald can come through with the game on the line, they'll go with Wright or someone else who becomes available.

The life of an NFL kicker is precarious. Fitzgerald isn't doing enough; that much is obvious. Just how many more chances he'll get is the big question that nobody knows the answer to right now.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis