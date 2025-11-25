Tre'von Moehrig just exposed Panthers' leadership problem without even trying

Nothing much went right for the Carolina Panthers during their prime-time capitulation against the San Francisco 49ers. The defensive performance was not matched by the offense, which quickly became a recipe for disaster as head coach Dave Canales' squad failed to seize the significant opportunity in front of them.

And it wasn't just between the whistles where the Panthers managed to embarrass themselves.

Things were getting chippy throughout the game between safety Tre'von Moehrig and Niners' wide receiver Jauan Jennings. This boiled over late when the defensive back appeared to punch the pass-catcher in a delicate area, and the pair went at it once again when the players were embracing each other after the contest concluded.

Carolina Panthers discipline issues once again boiled over against the 49ers

Canales revealed that he would find out for sure what went on. Moehrig also stated that he expects a fine for the incident, which will not be viewed favorably by the league office.

"I'll get to the bottom of that. I want to see what exactly happened, and I haven't had a chance to talk to Tre about that yet, as you know, we've just been kind of talking to the team and wrapping up the day, but that'll be a conversation that I'll dig into." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Tre’Von Moehrig says that Jauan Jennings was “talking crazy” and pushed him in the back during the play. #MNF pic.twitter.com/o5RVVeft7a — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 25, 2025

This sort of undisciplined attitude has become synonymous with Carolina's disappointing performances this season. Moehrig is an experienced player who should know better. He's a leader that everyone looks to for inspiration, both on and off the field. And it speaks volumes about the lack of legitimate leadership when things matter more.

That might be a drastic take to some, but there is enough evidence to suggest that's the case. It's not the first time Panthers players have lost their cool when the chips are down. They also got way too complacent before their game against the New Orleans Saints, thinking they could turn up and win without putting in the required work beforehand.

It's the heat of the moment, and things can boil over on occasion. At the same time, harnessing this aggression positively separates the contending teams from the also-rans. Based on this showing, the Panthers have a long way to go before they can be considered among the postseason challengers.

Canales needs to get a tighter grip, especially with the Panthers embarking on a journey into the unknown. They are still in the NFC South title hunt, so they can ill afford players of Moehrig's importance setting a bad example in the coming weeks. That's only going to have a detrimental impact on their overall aspirations.

Lessons must be learned, and quickly.