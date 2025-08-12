Troubling injury update on pivotal veteran has Panthers fans on edge

If the Carolina Panthers want to progress and potentially enter the NFC South championship race this season, they need their key men fit and firing on all cylinders throughout. Nothing else will do.

The Panthers have had a relatively clean bill of health this summer. However, there is one recent development that is causing concern among the fan base.

Interior offensive lineman Damien Lewis departed joint practice early against the Cleveland Browns. The left guard wasn't available for the team's first preseason outing, which was later revealed as a shoulder issue that the Panthers are being extra cautious with at this stage.

Carolina Panthers cannot afford to have Damien Lewis missing time during the regular season

Dave Canales announced that Lewis was week-to-week with the complication. The head coach is hoping to have the former third-round pick out of LSU available when Week 1 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives, but there is just no telling for sure right now.

"He'll be week to week; just kind of as we evaluate his shoulder, but you know it's something that he's going to have to prove that he gets the strength back and all that stuff, so he's in the return to play (protocol) for us. I hope not [missing Week 1], but again, they gave us kind of a week-to-week deal on it. I've known D-Lew for a long time, and he finds his way back on the field. So I'm confident that he'll be able to do that." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

With third-year pro Chandler Zavala also on the shelf right now after getting hurt in a one-on-one drill against Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, the Panthers are desperately short. Brady Christensen can play left guard, but the coaching staff is using him as the backup left tackle currently. Ja'Tyre Carter got the start in Carolina's recent warmup game, but he was inconsistent at best.

The Panthers' offensive line could become an area of strength. They were nothing short of outstanding last season, and the money invested in the group demands high-caliber production. If any of the starting five get hurt, that's got the scope to completely shift their fortunes.

Lewis is a tough guy. He's a solid pro who'll strive with everything he has to get back as quickly as possible. But the Panthers would be wise to take their time, because they don't want the injury to flare up again by bringing him into the fold too soon.

It's a tricky predicament. The Panthers will trust the player and their medical staff to take things step by step. But for fans, it's a waiting game.

