Underappreciated Panthers veteran is as good as gone once free agency begins

Dan Morgan is planning to be more aggressive in his quest to get the Carolina Panthers over the hump this offseason. The general manager also made no secret of his desire to bolster the team's pass-rush when the recruitment period officially begins.

The Panthers aren't blessed with much salary-cap space right now, though that will change once early releases and contract restructures become public. It's a precarious situation that the front office must handle carefully. But some established pros are going to be out of luck when it's all said and done.

That brings D.J. Wonnum's future into focus.

Carolina Panthers may not have room for veteran edge rusher D.J. Wonnum in 2026

The veteran edge rusher did a lot of underappreciated work for the Panthers in 2025, setting clean edges against the run and working well within defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts. Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown was among those vocal about his teammate's outstanding efforts throughout the campaign. Still, that may not be enough for another deal.

Wonnum's two-year contract with the Panthers is up. Given Morgan's intent to strengthen the defensive edge, it seems unlikely that Carolina will have enough financial resources to make him an acceptable offer.

This is all part of the business. Wonnum's good work didn't show up on the stat sheet. At the same time, his inability to consistently generate pressure became an ongoing frustration. Morgan noticed it, too, and he's clearly going to prioritize reinforcements to help Evero's unit build on their 2025 progress.

It was a difficult start to Wonnum's time in Carolina. He got hurt and suffered severe complications throughout his rehabilitation. The South Carolina product deserves credit for showing the resolve to get back, but Morgan is not letting sentiment influence his decision-making. He's already decided more is needed, and the 2020 fourth-round pick could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Nic Scourton flashed immense promise as a rookie and should improve. Princely Umanmielen was brought along more gradually, but he's also got long-term upside. Patrick Jones II suffered a back injury and could be a cut candidate this offseason. Aside from that, the cupboard is relatively empty of viable options.

Morgan will know what's required. The former linebacker likely has a list of free-agent targets and draft prospects worth serious consideration. It remains to be seen whether those plans will include Wonnum, but it seems unlikely if his two-year, $11.38 million market projection is accurate.

Wonnum should have a market if he's allowed to take his chances elsewhere. And if this scenario comes to fruition, it raises the urgency for Morgan to find the correct upgrades.