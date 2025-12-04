Derrick Brown said what critics are scared to admit about under-fire veteran

The Carolina Panthers' defense has made significant improvements this season. They have stepped up in the face of fierce criticism, and everyone involved deserves tremendous credit after such a woeful campaign in 2024 that made the history books for all the wrong reasons.

Some are gaining more praise than others. But according to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, there is an under-fire veteran who isn't getting nearly enough credit.

Critics have been out in force for edge rusher D.J. Wonnum. That's warranted, considering he's yet to gain a sack this season in a room that is still struggling to generate pressure consistently. However, Brown went to bat for his teammate, highlighting his altered role and how much it is benefiting Ejiro Evero's defensive front seven.

Derrick Brown outlines what D.J. Wonnum is bringing to Carolina Panthers' defense this season

Brown went into detail about Wonnum's improved edge-setting against the run and his ability to make quarterbacks step up into danger, as examples of the impact he's having. It won't show up on the stat sheet, but the former Auburn standout knows it's providing the freedom others need to wreak havoc.

"D.J. does the dirty work, so he forces the guys to step up in the pocket. He does things that don't show up in the stat sheet. I feel that 100 percent. Just it kind of developed, coming around, getting high, forcing the quarterback to step up in the pocket, coming around, seeing DJ take the inside move and then washing everything down. It's one of those things where he sets the edge, the ball comes back. I mean, so he's a big part of his defense but doesn't get credit for it." Derrick Brown via Panthers.com

Wonnum's been an easy target for some sections of the fan base this season. Many believe he shouldn't get another deal when the campaign concludes, but if one of Carolina's franchise cornerstones is vouching for him like this, it can only enhance his chances of an extended stay.

Obviously, more sacks would be nice. Only the San Francisco 49ers have generated fewer sacks per game than Carolina this season. Losing Patrick Jones II to a season-ending back injury didn't help, but finding a legitimate performer in free agency or a blue-chip prospect via the draft should be high on general manager Dan Morgan's list of priorities.

What that means for Wonnum's future is anyone's guess. Jones is under contract next season, as is the rookie duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. If another star-caliber presence comes into the mix, which looks entirely possible, he might be on the outside looking in.

But based on Brown's comments, don't rule out the prospect of Wonnum getting another deal in Carolina when push comes to shove.