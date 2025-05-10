Veteran Adam Thielen already blown away by Panthers rookie Tet McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan has high expectations on his shoulders. The Carolina Panthers placed a significant wager on the wide receiver at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting a return on their investment sooner rather than later is crucial.

The former Arizona standout already has a big fan in two-time Pro Bowl wideout Adam Thielen, who believes McMillan can help the Panthers in more ways than one moving forward.

Adam Thielen believes Tet McMillan brings different dynamic to Carolina Panthers

Thielen, who is the elder statesman in Carolina's receiver room, sees special gifts in McMillan. He thought his physical traits were something the Panthers hadn't had previously. The Minnesota State graduate also anticipates the extra competition for targets to bring the best out of everyone over the summer and when competitive games commence once again.

"He's a big, long receiver that has phenomenal body control and can make contested catches and can play a lot of different spots, which in this league, to be a great receiver, you have to be able to [do]. So from the little that I've seen, he's that guy. And that only benefits everyone else. It just creates an opportunity for guys to play multiple positions and make it tough on the defense. That's something that was probably not quite there the last few years in the receiver room … and maybe just on the team in general. You might have good players, but you've got to have competition. You've got to have multiple guys that are behind you that are like, 'All right, I better step up my game.'" Adam Thielen via ESPN

McMillan wants to be great. Thielen will be a useful learning tool to lean on over his initial development. He remains one of the league's sharpest route manipulators. He's also eager to help Carolina's next generation with his career winding down.

There is a nice balance. Xavier Legette and McMillan are the dynamic outside threats. Jalen Coker and Jimmy Horn Jr. bring versatility. Thielen is the possession receiver in the slot, which is an area where Hunter Renfrow has also shone at times during his career.

If everyone performs as expected, the Panthers' offense will be difficult to stop. This bears more significance if the ground game continues to thrive, the offensive line continues its dominance, and quarterback Bryce Young builds on his promising second half of the 2024 campaign.

The pieces are in place. There remains some concern regarding Carolina's defense following its historically woeful efforts last time around. But with McMillan, Thielen, and several other valuable contributors, head coach Dave Canales could have a high-octane offense at his disposal next season.

