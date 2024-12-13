Xavier Legette and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 15 vs. Cowboys
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are embarking on an unusual feeling this weekend. After so long being the NFL's laughingstock and languishing among the teams with no hope whatsoever, head coach Dave Canales' men are favorites for the first time in two years against the Dallas Cowboys.
This brings a different type of pressure. They've great heart from their three-game losing run, going toe-to-toe with some strong playoff contenders without quite doing enough to get over the line. Although disappointing, it's proof that Canales has things going in the right direction after years of misery.
The Cowboys cannot be taken lightly. They haven't met off-season hype once again — they never do. But writing off their hopes entirely isn't a luxury Carolina has after winning just three contests from 13 this season.
It's also worth remembering that this is an ongoing assessment for almost everyone across the roster. General manager Dan Morgan will have a good indication of where this squad is with a large sample size. There is also plenty of time to alter perceptions, especially for those out of contract or in danger of being made surplus to requirements.
For others, the pressure is on for different reasons. With this in mind, here are five Panthers platers firmly on the hot seat entering Week 15 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 15 vs. Cowboys
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
Things could have been different at the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Bryce Young was leading his team on a 98-yard drive to ice the game. When the Carolina Panthers' fortunes fell into Xavier Legette's grasp, the wide receiver couldn't deliver.
The first-round selection dropped a sure-fire touchdown with the contest on the line. Legette was visibly dejected after the contest, but drops have been a problem throughout his rookie campaign. Until he proves dependable in the passing game, there will be question marks.
Legette's route-running has come on significantly throughout the season. The South Carolina product looks capable of creating separation consistently. That counts for nothing if the No. 32 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft cannot bring in tough catches in key moments.
It's way too early to be writing off Legette just yet. The wideout still has the trust of Young and Dave Canales. An improved performance against the Dallas Cowboys will tell us plenty about his resolve in the face of adversity.