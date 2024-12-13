Xavier Legette and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 15 vs. Cowboys
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Losing Jonathon Brooks to a second torn ACL is a devastating blow to the Carolina Panthers. The second-round running back was just starting to get more involved after being brought along gradually. A cruel stroke of luck at the Philadelphia Eagles means he's now set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.
This puts more pressure on Chuba Hubbard. The veteran has proved capable of shouldering a heavy burden. Carolina's decision to extend the former Oklahoma State star looks like a tremendous piece of business now. Dave Canales' scheme will be relying on him to fight through the pending fatigue and make a lasting contribution down the stretch.
The Panthers signed Velus Jones Jr. off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad this week, which should take some heat off Hubbard when he needs to rest. But this looks like an outstanding opportunity for the 2021 fourth-round selection to have a big day at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas is giving up 141.9 rushing yards per game, ranked No. 30 league-wide. This has reduced to 111.7 over the Cowboys' last three contests, but it's an area Hubbard can exploit looking at the way he's performed this season.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
There is some concern about whether Jaycee Horn will be on the field in Week 15. The gifted cornerback left Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin issue he's reportedly been dealing with for some time. The Panthers are taking every possible precaution with their only shutdown presence to ensure he can feature.
The Panthers need Horn in this one. If the former first-round pick out of South Carolina cannot go, then the likes of Mike Jackson Sr. and Dane Jackson will be tasked with keeping All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb quiet. That's a recipe for disaster.
If Horn is up against Lamb more often than not, it completely shifts the dynamic. Not many have gotten the better of him this season. The wideout still has 85 receptions for 973 receiving yards and five touchdowns without quarterback Dak Prescott for most of 2024. This has all the makings of a heavyweight battle between two of the league's best at their respective positions.
Horn won't want to miss this game. After all, a dominant display against Lamb will only add further dollars to his demands when it's time to begin contract negotiations this offseason.