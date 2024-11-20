Xavier Legette and 4 Panthers teammates set for post-bye superstardom
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Most associated with the Carolina Panthers believe Jaycee Horn has already reached the superstardom peak. Those around the league are also coming around after the cornerback's sensational 2024 campaign to date.
Horn's skills were never in question. The stud cornerback is an exceptional shutdown presence, thriving in man coverage and emerging as a tremendous asset in run support to further enhance his influence. There was one big knock on the former first-round pick, which centered on an inability to stay healthy thanks to a series of frustrating ailments.
Many wondered if Horn would ever rid himself of the injury bug and reach his potential. He's done both emphatically, which is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they triggered his fifth-year option during the offseason.
The South Carolina product has some tough tests after the bye week. Horn comes up against A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Drake London among others before the campaign concludes. If he comes through these tests with flying colors, the Panthers would be wise to lock him down long-term no matter the cost.
Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB
It's been a long time coming, but the Panthers are finally ready to unleash rookie running back Jonathon Brooks. Something that's caused a significant amount of excitement among the fanbase.
Brooks has worked exceptionally hard to work his way back from a torn ACL. The Panthers have erred on the side of caution with the player for fear of causing unnecessary complications. They gave him some extra recovery time during the bye week. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, it's all systems go.
The former Texas star was one of college football's most dynamic players in 2023 before his cruel luck on the health front. Serious injuries like this are as much about the mental aspect as the physical. Brooks will be stronger having come out on the other side, so it'll be interesting to see how head coach Dave Canales deploys him over Carolina's remaining seven games.
Chuba Hubbard and Brooks could be an electrifying tandem. It'll take the first-year pro time to get back into the swing of things, but don't be surprised if he comes to the fore quickly following an initial adjustment period.