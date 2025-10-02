Xavier Legette proves Panthers legend Cam Newton right with blunt comment

Xavier Legette looks set to make his return for the Carolina Panthers this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, but the pressure is on to produce the goods.

Legette has come in for scathing criticism after a lackluster start. One of the most telling critiques came from Panthers legend Cam Newton, who said the wideout needs to lock in and focus firmly on football moving forward.

There are a lot of distractions. Legette's are coming to the fore because of his on-field struggles. He's held to higher standards as a first-round pick, and these aren't being met right now. Confidence hasn't wavered in the building or within the player as yet, but it won't take much longer for that to change.

Xavier Legette is coming under increasing fire from Carolina Panthers fans

The South Carolina product didn't do anything to reduce the microscope on him during his brief media availability after Wednesday's practice. When asked about what he'd learned during his time away from the game-day fold, Legette nonchalantly stated there was nothing that came to mind.

X Man. What did #Panthers WR Xavier Legette (hamstring) learn watching the last two weeks? ‘’I can’t say I set back and learned anything.’’ pic.twitter.com/agrY0MPVic — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 1, 2025

He could have said anything, and it would have been better than this.

Legette is growing tired of the media; that much is obvious. He wants to get back and remind the world why he was once a highly touted college prospect. He wants to turn the tide and help his team, but this statement came with inevitable fury from the fan base on social media.

People are making a big deal about something and nothing. Legette is being accused of not caring and not putting in the required work. That's not an opinion shared by his teammates, but the importance of hitting the ground running when he gets the all-clear cannot be overstated.

That's the only way he's going to silence his doubters. This comment, although meaningless in the grand scheme of things, only justifies the criticism coming his way. And he should be media-trained enough to know how this would be perceived.

The time for half-measures is over. Legette is floundering while Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman, two wideouts taken after the Panthers moved up for the Mullins native, are coming of age. Patience is wearing thin, and the pass-catcher is cutting a demoralized demeanor compared to the vibrant, happy-go-lucky presence Carolina saw over the summer.

Missing on Legette would be a significant blow to Dan Morgan's long-term plans. But in all honesty, the jury is still out.

