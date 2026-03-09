3 bold Panthers free agency predictions that could shake up the roster

The Carolina Panthers begin the 2026 league year looking to make a splash in the offseason, whether in free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft.

This may come as an understatement, but coming off the Panthers' first playoff appearance since 2017, this offseason is the most important one of general manager Dan Morgan’s tenure. All eyes will be on the former linebacker, who is looking to bolster the roster in the coming days.

The legal tampering period marks the beginning of free agency. With needs at linebacker, edge rusher, nickelback, tight end, and safety, the Panthers have work to do. Here are three bold predictions about what Morgan could have planned for when the chaos commences.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in 2026 free agency

Nick Scott and Christian Rozeboom return on one-year deals

Nick Scott and Christian Rozeboom are better off as depth pieces, where they can provide rotational value and showcase their special-teams ability.

Let’s remember that around this time last spring, when Rozeboom was signed, Josey Jewell was still on the roster. He was expected to be a backup, but Jewell was cut before training camp while battling concussion symptoms from the previous season.

Rozeboom brings value when attacking downhill with closing speed, while Scott is sufficient with single-high responsibilities. Neither should be established starters next season, but they could improve the depth overall at either position.

A’Shawn Robinson is on the move, via trade or cut

One thing to keep in mind over the next couple of days is that even if the Panthers don’t announce significant moves to alleviate salary cap space, they already know what to do or what their plans are. One of those moves is the future of defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson.

Robinson is one of the Panthers' better interior defensive players, but holds a cap hit of $12.55 million this offseason. His run defense is valuable, and he offers pocket penetration ability, which could entice other teams with a need for rotational depth along the defensive line and garner a late-round draft choice to Carolina.

Teams that come to mind are the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, both of which could improve their rotation up front with the veteran defensive tackle. And the Panthers are open for business.

Carolina Panthers land a big-name free agent after missing a year ago

Last year, the Panthers were moments away from landing defensive tackle Milton Williams. That was until his asking price went well above what star defensive lineman Derrick Brown was making at $24 million per year.

Now, Williams is on the New England Patriots. Carolina went on to sign Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III as their Plan B.

This year, Carolina is likely to be in the mix for some of the top free agents along the front-seven. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd will certainly be one of them, along with Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker and Tremaine Edmunds, who was recently let go by the Chicago Bears.

Edge rusher will be one to watch with Jaelan Phillips, Odafe Oweh, and Joseph Ossai set to hit the market. However, I believe one of these big-ticket names will land in Carolina at some point during the first 48 to 72 hours of free agency.

My current pick for that signee is Lloyd, who is everything the Panthers want at linebacker and could elevate their defense.