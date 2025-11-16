3 bold Panthers predictions for Week 11 game against the Falcons

It's put up or shut up time for the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Their road trip to the Atlanta Falcons represents the perfect bounce-back opportunity after an embarrassing loss against the New Orleans Saints, with head coach Raheem Morris' squad on a four-game losing run when much more was expected this season.

The Panthers didn't exactly thrive last time out, which prompted more questions about whether quarterback Bryce Young is the right man to take this franchise forward. That's to be determined, but head coach Dave Canales will be demanding massive improvements from his players after standards slipped last time around.

Complacency crept into the Panthers, which is astonishing for a team one game above .500 at the time. It was the rude awakening they needed, but the Falcons will have extra motivation after being shut out by Carolina in Week 3.

Another fascinating afternoon awaits. Before that, here are three bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 11 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 against the Falcons

Tetairoa McMillan gains 10+ receptions

The Panthers' passing attack needs to get something going. It's become far too anemic and predictable, leading some fans to suggest that Canales still doesn't trust Young enough to open up the playbook.

How Tetairoa McMillan performs will go a long way to determining the outcome of this one. The first-round rookie will be matched up with Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell throughout, but if Canales can get him some easy looks from the slot, it'll make a massive difference.

Tre'von Moehrig gains 13+ tackles

The Panthers are getting precisely what they expected from free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. His tone-setting attitude from the safety position has helped provide Carolina with an extra defensive spark. This bears more significance closer to the line of scrimmage, which will be needed in no uncertain terms against Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Moehrig needs to be around the action almost constantly. He needs to spearhead the charge, especially with linebacker Trevin Wallace missing the clash. Anything less comes with grave consequences attached.

Bryce Young leads another game-winning drive

It's been hard to ignore the scathing criticism around Young this week. But the Panthers know that if they give the signal-caller a chance to come through in the clutch, he almost always comes up with the goods.

Young turned on the style in this fixture last season, carving up the Falcons during one of the best performances of his professional career to date. Doing the same again down the stretch should silence the doubters, at least for one week.